Portuguese left-back target & Klopp promises it’s ‘not the last’ title – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are preparing for their final home game of the season and a certain post-match occasion. There’s transfer rumours too, of course.

Larouci replacement identified

Liverpool don’t have a natural option as cover for Andy Robertson, which makes it more of a surprise that Yasser Larouci decided it was time to move on.

But the Reds could have identified his replacement and an option closer to first-team level at the same time: Sporting CP’s Nuno Mendes.

Portuguese outlet A Bola are reporting a three-way tussle between Juventus, Man United and the Reds for the 18-year-old, who has made his way into Sporting’s team since the lockdown.

With the Primeira Liga side playing 3-4-3, he operates as left-wing back for them—with ex-Red Rafa Camacho on option on the other flank.

Despite only just breaking into the side, he has a long-term contract with a €45 million release clause, though there’s no suggestion he’ll go for a fee near that.

More silverware in sights

On a scale of one to a million, how much do you love our manager?

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t yet even got his hands on the Premier League trophy and he’s already decided it won’t be the last time we win a major competition.

It’s one of the many brilliant factors which make the mindset of the club so relentless these days, as Klopp told reporters in his pre-Chelsea press conference that it’s a key milestone to reach…but not the last one.

“It’s 100 per cent one of the greatest days in my life, to finally get my hands on this trophy when everybody was waiting to get their hands on it,” he said.

“Two or three years ago nobody thought it would be possible for us so I will be proud of the boys and it’s a milestone, we should see it like that.

“It’s a very important day but not the last very important day for us. We will be in very good spirits.”

So will we, boss.

A game and a party

Let’s not be shy about it: yes, we’re looking forward to a match, but it’s very much about what happens on the Kop afterwards!

Jurgen says the title win will belong to the legends of yesteryear too, as Sir Kenny Dalglish will hand over the trophy to Hendo

The boss has compared waiting to actually receive the trophy to waiting for Christmas, with a present you already know about on the way!

And as usual, you can see the entire press conference right here

Quickfire LFC news

Want to see Liverpool’s name getting engraved on the trophy? We’ve got you covered (TIA)

The Reds have been quoted a whopping £135m for Adama Traore, according to one report (Mirror)

Gary Neville says Klopp now faces similar challenges to United years ago: how to keep the consistency and retain the title (Sky Sports)

And Klopp says Andy Robbo has been a perfect fit since signing from Hull three years ago (LFC)

Around the Prem

David Moyes reckons sacked Watford boss Nigel Pearson was a manager of the year candidate, clearly feeling such awards are based on a win percentage compared to his own (BBC Sport)

Man United will make a take-it-or-leave-it £80m offer for Sancho and we reckon Dortmund might just go with the latter (Star)

Chelsea will have to pay another £110m to fix their £72m Kepa mistake and sign Jan Oblak (Goal)

And outside the Prem, Bristol City have made Steven Gerrard their top managerial target despite him reportedly turning them down (Bristol Post)

Stupid player of the day

Arsenal can’t get rid of Mesut Ozil, even for free. Now he has turned down Fenerbahce as they won’t cover his wages – what a disaster of a transfer and a poisonous player to have in the squad.

Tweet of the day

How many in a row do you think we’ll make it?

For the first time in Premier League history, Liverpool will finish above Manchester United in the table for consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/sLvw03upuY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 21, 2020

What we’re reading

Need to figure out the relegation permutations? That’s covered here in the Independent, including Tuesday night’s battles at the bottom.

And a nostalgic look back at Euro 96 and the Czechs who joined the Premier League afterward, including Patrik Berger of course, on Planet Football.

Worth watching tonight

Serie A fantasy side Atalanta are well worth a watch ahead of the Champions League returning. They are at 6:30pm at home to Bologna. Later, Aston Villa vs Arsenal is must-win for the home side hoping to avoid relegation from the Premier League, with kick-off at 8:15pm.