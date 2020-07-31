The history of the Liverpool FC home kit

Liverpool FC, known worldwide as The Reds, have sported some iconic football kits – but they weren’t always red.

Founded in 1892, it was four years later that owner John Houlding changed the colours from blue and white to red shirts.

And it wasn’t until 1965 that the Reds went all-red when legendary manager Bill Shankly made the change for what he imaged to be a ‘psychological impact — red for danger, red for power.’

“Christ, Ronnie, you look awesome, terrifying. You look 7ft tall,” he reportedly told captain Ron Yeats.

From there, the Reds never looked back as they went on to dominate English and European football.

As football developed, the 1970s saw Umbro as the club’s kit manufacturer, and the club became the first to adopt a shirt sponsor with Hitachi in 1978.

Adidas became the kit creator from 1985 to 1995, responsible for some of the most iconic and well-loved shirts of the late eighties.

Reebok took on the mantle for the next decade, before Adidas returned for four seasons and then Warrior Sports and New Balance entered the football world after FSG’s purchase of the club.

With Nike set to become the sixth kit provider in Liverpool history, we take a look back at the history of LFC kits thanks to talented graphic designer Emre Gultekin.

* Find more of Emre’s designs at Behance and follow him on Instagram.