Liverpool return to Anfield for the first time as Premier League champions and will be looking to get back to winning ways against Aston Villa. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

The Reds are back in action merely three days after their second defeat of the season, a result which Jurgen Klopp will expect to see a response from at Anfield today.

It is, of course, the first time Liverpool will take to the field on home soil after being officially crowned Premier League champions, but the side that awaits them still has everything to play for.

Villa are firmly entrenched in a relegation battle, sitting just one point adrift of safety with six games remaining.

The two teams battled it out in November in the reverse fixture, a game which would prove instrumental in catapulting the Reds to the title as two last gasp goals turned a defeat into a win.

Those of the Liverpool persuasion will be hoping for less of a dramatic occasion this time around, rather the expectation is the wounded Reds will bounce back emphatically – even if a handful of changes are expected.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST)—or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on NBCSN and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Aston Villa and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Optus Sport, RUSH, Sky Sport Austria 1, DAZN, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Idman TV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SportKlub 1 Serbia, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, Sky HD, SportKlub 1 Croatia, Canal+ Sport, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, ESPN2 Colombia, Cytavision Sports 1, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, V Sport Ultra HD, Xee, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Canal+ France, Adjarasport TV, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Sky Sport UHD, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Spiler 1, SiminnSport, Mola TV, Mola TV App, Hotstar VIP, Sport 1, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Norway, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108, 111 mio Sports 1, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra, Truevisions Anywhere, True Premier League Football HD 1, True Premier League Football HD 2, S Sport, S Sport+, Setanta Sports Ukraine, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, K+PM

