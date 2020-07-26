The newly crowned Premier League champions play their final game of the season at St James’ Park. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

Liverpool celebrated their title lift in style last time out in a high scoring affair against Chelsea, one which ensures a win today would eclipse last season’s points tally of 97.

And the champions are back on the road for one last time, with a 13th-placed Newcastle outfit awaiting their arrival.

Since the restart, away fixtures have returned just four points from a possible 12 and Jurgen Klopp has seen his team return from Teesside with a win on just one of his three visits, with Divock Origi to thank for last season’s win.

But recent history against the Magpies makes for good reading having won the last four 12-3 on aggregate.

Can the Reds make it five and finish their title-winning season with a win?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4pm (BST)—or 11am in New York, 8am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Newcastle vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo 2, Supersport 1 Digitalb, DStv Now, ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Optus Sport, RUSH, DAZN, Sky Go, Sky Sport 3/HD, TRT Spor, Star Sports Select HD 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Play Sports, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Sky HD, SportKlub 8, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Cytavision Sports 1, Cytavision on the Go, Xee, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Finland, Adjarasport TV, RMC Sport en direct, Cosmote Sport 3 HD, 625 Now Premier League 5, Now Player, Spiler 2, SiminnSport, Mola TV App, mola.tv, Hotstar VIP, Sport 4, SPOTV2, MaxTV Go, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1, Okko Sport, mio Stadium 108, SuperSport 6, Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden, True Premier Football HD 3, TRT Spor, Peacock, NBC Sports Gold, K +NS

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2019/20 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.