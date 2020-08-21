Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s rotten luck with injuries has continued as he is to miss the remainder of Liverpool’s pre-season with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old was hit with another setback after finally finding himself as a regular member of the matchday squad and starting XI at the end of last season.

While Jurgen Klopp‘s side prepare for their pre-season friendlies against Stuttgart and Salzburg over the next four days, Oxlade-Chamberlain will be back in the medical room receiving treatment for a knee injury sustained during training in Austria.

On the team’s return to training last week he was spotted running laps around the pitch with fitness coach Tom King before joining in with the rest of the team the following day.

But a subsequent knock picked up in a challenge in the days after has seen his pre-season come to a premature end, with the manager revealing the injury is not too dissimilar to the one Jordan Henderson picked up against Brighton late last season.

The skipper picked up his injury on July 8 and six weeks later remains on the periphery of Liverpool’s training, meaning a similar timeline for Oxlade-Chamberlain could result in him missing, at the very least, the Reds’ first five games of the 2020/21 campaign.

“Really unfortunate. An unfortunate situation as well; it was a challenge [in training],” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“It looks like it is very similar to what Hendo had, which keeps him out for we don’t know for sure exactly how long, but for sure this pre-season he will not make a game, Arsenal for sure not and then we will see. The next game is probably two weeks later, but I don’t know.

“We have to wait but it is far away from being perfect, of course. It is really hard for him and hard for us, but it is not to change.”

He has since returned to Melwood to start his rehabilitation.

The 27-year-old played 43 games last season in his first full-season back after sustaining a horror knee injury in 2018, missing just eight league games and returning a tally of eight goals and two assists across all competitions.