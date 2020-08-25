Liverpool’s pre-season preparations continue with a friendly clash against RB Salzburg, with Jurgen Klopp set to push his chargers closer to 90 minutes this afternoon.

The Reds are back at the scene of their last Champions League victory in 2019/20, with the Red Bull Arena playing host as both teams prepare for the new campaign.

Liverpool kickstarted their summer with a 3-0 win over Stuttgart on Saturday, with the boss naming two different XIs to start in either half.

And with the season proper just 18 days away and a Community Shield meeting with Arsenal scheduled in four days’ time, the Reds are eager to ramp up the intensity.

“When you play Salzburg you know you get a high energy and high-intensity opponent,” Klopp said ahead of the match, ensuring they are the ideal opponent for the Reds to kick into another gear.

Alisson will start in goal with Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all deployed ahead of him across the defensive line.

In the middle of the park, Fabinho will be flanked by Naby Keita and Gini Wijnaldum.

And the prolific front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will be deployed once more.

Klopp, of course, has plenty of options from the bench, where the likes of Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott, Billy Koumetio and Kostas Tsimikas will be looking for another opportunity to impress.

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Hoever, Phillips, Van den Berg, Tsimikas, Jones, Milner, Grujic, Elliott, Minamino, Brewster, Kelleher, Koumetio