Harry Wilson has reflected on a “season full of experiences” at Bournemouth, returning to Liverpool after a campaign that ended with “massive disappointment.”

It was a strange campaign for Wilson at Dean Court, in which he showed flashes of quality but ultimately dropped out of the side as the Cherries suffered relegation.

Having started 19 of Bournemouth‘s first 29 games in the Premier League, scoring seven goals, he made just one further start following the season’s resumption in June.

He was substituted at half-time in that 2-0 loss at Crystal Palace—the third time he was hooked at the break during his time on the south coast—and he only played the full 90 minutes twice in the league.

Despite ending 2019/20 as the Cherries’ second-top goalscorer, this situation casts doubt over his future at Liverpool, where he has now returned.

Wilson, however, believes his time at Bournemouth was a learning experience, taking to Instagram to wish his former club luck in the Championship, stressing that they will “bounce back.”

“[It has been] a season full of experiences and learning which ultimately ended in massive disappointment,” he wrote.

“Just want to say a big thank you to Bournemouth and the fans for their fantastic support over the season. I know you’ll bounce back.”

This was Wilson’s fourth loan spell, building on impressive spells with Hull and Derby to make his mark on the Premier League, but Bournemouth‘s struggles will not have helped his prospects.

A failing side could not afford to give the 23-year-old the chances he needed towards the end, and now back at Liverpool and likely part of pre-season training, it is difficult to see him secure a place in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad.

Seven goals in his first season in the top flight could tempt buyers, of course, and if they do sell, the Reds will be hoping to agree a sizeable fee.

They already raked in £2.5 million from Bournemouth when sanctioning Wilson’s switch to Dean Court, while there is the possibility that his goals and minutes saw this increased by a further £500,000 in add-ons.

The winger only signed a new five-year contract with the club in 2018, which will therefore tie him to Liverpool until 2023, putting them in a strong position when it comes at any negotiations.

But there remains an outside chance that, as he suggested last summer, Klopp could see a squad role for Wilson at Anfield.

Given the Reds are unlikely to spend big, he could remain a tempting option for the manager ahead of a campaign in which they will hope to challenge on a number of fronts.