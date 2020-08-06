Left-back wants Reds move & bizarre Thiago-Keita rumour – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s chase of Jamal Lewis continues to develop, while it seems the Thiago story has run out of legs and outlets are resorting to making up nonsense.

Lewis top of our wishlist

Norwich defender Jamal Lewis is the latest of several players to be linked with the Reds and he makes sense in many ways.

A young, talented left-back, he’d provide cover, has the versatility in his game to play elsewhere and he has the technical and physical traits which suit Liverpool.

One concern in some areas of the media was apparently he fact he wouldn’t immediately be a first-teamer—but the player sees this as a challenge and something to be excited by, with reports suggesting he’s “desperate” to move to Liverpool and work with Jurgen Klopp.

And let’s face it, why wouldn’t he be?!

His international manager has given his backing, too: Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough says it would be “very exciting” if Lewis moved to Anfield.

——UPDATE: Liverpool have now submitted a bid for Jamal Lewis——

No, we won’t sell Naby for Thiago

You know when rumours come along and you just think…do you even watch games?!

This is one of those. Thiago is a phenomenal footballer. He’s a brilliant player and would be a class addition to the Reds.

But everything Liverpool have been rebuilt on has been about careful planning, longevity, reaching peak performances together—not short-termism and quick-fix decisions.

Besides, we’re champions of everything – there’s no a whole lot to fix.

So when German outlet Kicker suggest the Reds want Thiago so badly they’re willing to create a ‘Corona savings programme’ which includes the sale of Naby Keita, we have to question not just their sources, but their entire credibility as humans.

You can keep your Thiago, if that’s the price – Naby is going to be a star which shines every bit as brightly.

Future’s looking bright and we’re always looking forward

Lots to go on this summer, even without matches and international tournaments.

Quickfire LFC news

The prize money on offer for winning the FA Cup will be cut by half next year, to £1.8m (Echo)

A Bath City fan is to bike almost 200 miles from his team’s stadium to Anfield, to raise money for a cancer charity (BCFC)

The club have confirmed that the Premier League trophy will not be displayed on a “large-scale” event for now, after localised trials showed demand was enormous (LFC)

And Klopp has identified the goals which meant most in pursuit of the title (TIA)

Around the Prem

Eric Garcia has told City he wants to leave, so that’s Barcelona’s defence sorted next season and beyond and another youngster City haven’t given enough game time to opting to leave (BBC)

But City themselves want to sign Koulibaly and Lautaro Martinez among others. Those two things – big signings and kids keep leaving – couldn’t be linked, could they? (Sky)

Coutinho to Arsenal is at an “advanced stage”, putting into perspective those 55 redundancies yesterday, hey Gunners? (Sport)

And Spurs want to sell Serge Aurier for £35m. If anyone is bidding £35m for him, we’d officially like to get them to see a doctor (Mirror)

Stupid rumour of the day

Spurs are suddenly in for Said Benrahma after Brentford didn’t go up. It was Chelsea a few weeks ago, which felt like nonsense. Villa are also in for him, which suits more.

But Spurs? He’s not a full-back type of wide forward, which doesn’t suit Mourinho, and they already have Lo Celso, Lamela, Bergwin, Son, Moura and whoever else for those attacking midfield spots.

Jose doing his usual stockpiling and ruining careers, then?

Tweet of the day

Love it! Hansen and Hendo.

Another new portrait in Liverpool. Boss ?

Worth watching tonight

Europa League, Sevilla v Roma at 6 and Wolves v Olympiacos at 8.