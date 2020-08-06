Liverpool have submitted an official bid for Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis, as they look to seal their first signing of the summer window before pre-season starts.

Lewis has emerged as the Reds’ priority target as they search for a new backup to Andy Robertson, who started 46 of a possible 56 games in 2019/20.

The Scot will remain Jurgen Klopp‘s first choice, but the signing of a specialist deputy would ease the burden on a player whose fitness is of paramount importance.

Liverpool are said to value Lewis at around £10 million, and that is the fee they have offered Norwich as they enter negotiations this week.

That is according to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, who reports that the club have made an official £10 million offer, along with a “substantial sell-on clause” if the Northern Ireland international was to leave Anfield in the future.

——UPDATE: Norwich City have since rejected the offer, according to Times journalist Paul Joyce. Discussions will continue and the player wants the move.——

With Norwich valuing Lewis at closer to £20 million, this seems to be the Reds’ attempt at meeting in the middle, as the 22-year-old could see his price tag rocket if he develops as expected.

It is unclear whether the Canaries will accept this offer, but Liverpool are clearly eager to get the deal over the line quickly.

Klopp and his first-team squad are currently on their post-season break, but will return to training on August 15 and the manager will hope to have his new backup left-back on board by then.

Despite interest from Crystal Palace, Liverpool are “the first club to table an offer,” and Lewis “has his heart set on a move to Anfield.”

Pearce adds that “it remains to be seen whether sporting director Michael Edwards will make an improved offer.”

Olympiakos’ Kostas Tsimikas is alos under consideration is a move for Lewis falls through, but Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is no longer believed to be a target.