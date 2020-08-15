Premier League champions Liverpool FC returned for pre-season training on Saturday in the picturesque setting of Austria, with some ‘new’ faces among the squad.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side arrived in Saalfelden, near Salzburg, on Saturday morning, with many of the squad travelling from Liverpool but others arriving together after returning from holidays.

Mohamed Salah accompanied new signing Kostas Tsimikas, while Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk also arrived together.

But there were also some returning faces in the squad, with Loris Karius, Nat Phillips, Marko Grujic and Rhian Brewster all back training with the Reds after loan spells away.

Another returning face was Chris Morgan, with the new first-team physio returning to Liverpool after four years away with Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

And academy centre-back Billy Koumetio was also included, having signed his first professional contract this week and with Joel Matip not yet back to full fitness after an injury at the end of last season.

Harry Wilson, though, was in the squad, with the Welsh winger instead expected to complete a permanent move away this week after spending last season on loan at Bournemouth.

There was also no Adam Lewis, with the academy left-back instead heading for France for a season loan at Ligue 2 side Amiens.

Fellow academy left-back Yasser Larouci was also absent, with the youngster set to leave the club this summer.

The Reds will train in Austria for the next week at the least, with their plans having been disrupted by the recent change to government restrictions after France was added to the quarantine list on Thursday evening.

No pre-season friendlies have been announced as yet, but Klopp’s side are expected to play two behind-closed-doors games while in Austria, ahead of the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday, 29 August.

The new Premier LEague season begins on 12 September, with the fixtures being released next Friday, 21 August.

LFC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Karius, Kelleher

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Tsimikas, Williams, van den Berg, Hoever, Phillips, Koumetio

Midfielders: Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Grujic

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Mane, Brewster, Origi, Elliott, Minamino, Shaqiri