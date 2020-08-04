LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 17, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St. Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ: Name the 15 Liverpool FC players to score on all 7 days of the week

There’s hardly a day where football is not played now, and 15 players have scored for Liverpool on each of the seven days of the week. Can you name them all?

From domestic action to that of the European scene, Liverpool regularly travel far and wide and play on various days throughout the week.

It presents different challenges and at times a juggling act, but the Reds have their eye on the goal regardless of what day or time zone they’re playing in.

And throughout Liverpool’s history, only 15 players have been able to lay claim to scoring for the club on each of the seven days of the week.

It is an exclusive group which includes some surprising names, can you identify them all?

As a hint, the first to do so left the Reds in 1996, and five are still at the club today.

You have 6 minutes – can you name all 15?


 

