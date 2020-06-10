The Champions League took on its current name in 1992, with Liverpool involved on 12 separate occasions – but can you name the Reds’ top 50 appearance-makers in the competition?

Since the Champions League took on its new form, the Reds have twice gone the distance to add club football’s most prestigious prize to their trophy cabinet.

Four different managers have been at the helm, whilst 127 players have taken to the field on a stage in which Liverpool Football Club is synonymous with, 10 of whom only ever made a single appearance.

The top 50 appearance-makers, however, range from 14 to 91 games – which includes a number of familiar faces.

So can you name all 50? We’ve provided you with both the number of appearances they have each made in the Champions League and their nationality to help you out.

You have 10 minutes to name all 50 players!





* Stats via LFCHistory.net.

