Roberto Firmino has dismissed Sadio Mane‘s claims that the Brazilian copies his goal celebrations from time to time, as they are all created by the No.9 himself.

From the kung-fu kick to the covered eye and the machine gun, Firmino has dazzled many with his unique goal celebrations over the years.

And since Mane arrived in 2016, the pair have taken centre stage with the No. 10 levelled with claims that he copies his counterpart in what has been an entertaining back and forth.

Earlier this year, however, the winger conceded that “sometimes I copy him” but it goes two ways, as “sometimes he copies me!”

With Firmino netting 12 goals in 2019/20, we bore witness to a myriad of celebrations, from Southampton, Tottenham and the pure emotion in Qatar having secured the Club World Cup – not to mention his custom kung-fu kick which accompanies nearly every other goal scored by his teammates.

And in a rare interview spoken in English, Firmino was clearly bubbling with pride as he was asked about his celebrations, which are all his doing.

“Yeah, it’s crazy my celebrations, no? All are created by myself and I aspire to try to do them as original as possible,” he told Fox Sports Asia.

“When I score the goal is very special for me and I always try to do a good or funny celebration, I enjoy it when I score.

“I was very happy with the title and to give the title to the fans was very good, and I’m very happy.”

But Firmino did give his fellow forward praise after acknowledging his taste in music as he continued to give us a rare insight into the team, with on video interviews with the Brazilian few and far between.

“We have a lot of good DJs in the team, but not Sadio,” he joked.

“Okay, Sadio is good as well. He plays his music in the dressing room and the gym as well and I like his style of music. But Gini can be a good DJ as well. So for me, these two.”

The pair have played 158 games together at Liverpool, combining for 128 goals and 75 assists, of which Firmino has set Mane up 15 times, and they clearly have a strong bond, much like the rest of the Liverpool team.

And in his own question and answer session, Mane touched on his insatiable hunger for trophies and how clinching two of club football’s biggest prizes is only set to be the start.

“I’m someone who really, really wants to win trophies since my first day at Liverpool,” Mane said.

“We were closer to win the Champions League first so I would say that, but when I won the Champions League my biggest thing was to the win the Premier League.

“So we’ve won both and I want to win Champions League and Premier League again. But we don’t have preferences, it’s more important for me to win and win again.”