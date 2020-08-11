Thiago free to move at ‘fair price’ & CL changes ahead – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool fans get a double dose of interest from Bayern Munich chief today, thanks to his roles with the club and his influence in UEFA.

Thiago talk rumbles on

Liverpool haven’t made any approach for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara – that much is apparent.

But that isn’t doing much to dispel the rumours, as it seems the media want us to feel the club is in wait-and-see mode over a new midfielder.

But the Spanish icon appears set to depart the Allianz Arena one way or another, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the German club’s CEO, confirming to Bild that Bayern will do business.

“Regarding Thiago, it’s known that he told us he wanted to do something new.

“If a club approaches us that is willing to pay a fair transfer fee, we will work on it”

It could be that this will just be a move the Reds make if it needs to be one in for one out this summer in midfield – and if that’s the case it looks like it’ll be an easy deal to wrap up, if the numbers are right for the Reds.

Champions League alterations ahead?

And more from Rummenigge – but on European action. He feels that the enforced change to the Champions League this season will be something fans want to see again in future: a quickfire knock-out week of action.

This year, in Lisbon, it’s about to kick-off with the quarters, semis and final all played there, and there’s scope for something similar in future.

“The model will hit like a bomb. The biggest thrill for the fan is the knockout system,” he said to Kicker.

“In two games, the better team always wins, based on experience, anything is possible in one game. You can beat a better team or lose to a worse team.

“There was once an idea called the Week of Football. The idea behind it would have been: the two semi-finals and the final in one city, played in one week.

“That has been discussed before, but it has been put aside again. There is now a reform discussion on 2024.”

Reds fans won’t be directly involved this time after our exit to Atletico, but we can watch on with interest how the different pressures of a 90-minutes, win-or-go-home environment play out with others.

And maybe, in future, tens of thousands of Reds might descend on a major European city for a week-long party, rather than just a couple of nights!

All about Tsimikas

You’re not fed up with knowing about our new signing yet, right?!

Quickfire LFC news

Five things you need to know on Tsimikas includes his national team manager describing him as a “defensive winger” (FourFourTwo)

There’s a “war” brewing between big European clubs to sign Reds target Talles Magno, but Klopp’s team “lead the race” (Esporte News Mundo)

And Daniel Sturridge has revealed his elation for the Reds at finally landing the title (TIA)

Around the Prem

Lazio and Chelsea are battling to sign Sergio Reguilon, who was the Reds’ fourth-choice for left-back this summer. Good to know they’re a way off our level still, then (Di Marzio)

Newcastle, Leicester, Everton and Palace all want Lyon forward Bert Traore, so they’ll probably pay more for that unfulfilled potential than if they were to sign the already excellent Memphis Depay (Sky Sports)

Jeff Hendrick is set to choose Newcastle over AC Milan and Roma, because, well, we’re not really sure, maybe he likes shambles (Mail)

And Andrea Pirlo’s first act as Juve boss has been to tell £400k-a-week midfielder Aaron Ramsey to go away, so obviously Arsenal are linked because they just don’t have enough under-performing, over-paid attackers at the club (Mirror)

Stupid rumour of the day

Dortmund’s deadline for a Sancho deal has passed, but United still want him – but now they’re looking to Ousmane Dembele as an alternative, say ESPN.

Are they really? Or is this just some opportunistic next-day nonsense over a continually linked player we’re seeing dredged up? Or is it the United media arm strong-arming contacts into panicking Dortmund?

None will have any effect.

Tweet of the day

Premier League goalkeepers assessed on their shot stopping and long passing: Alisson is the only keeper in the league who combines both world class shot stopping and world class distribution. pic.twitter.com/jEN0BKABbt — Omar ? (@topimpacat) August 7, 2020

What we’re reading

The bizarre up-and-downs of a Faroe Islands Premier League club in the late 80s and early 90s, in the Guardian.

And the rise of Mohamed Salisu, set to become Southampton‘s star new centre-back, in the Athletic.

Worth watching tonight

Wolves v Sevilla at 8pm, for the right to knock United out of Europe in the semis.