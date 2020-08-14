Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named the Premier League‘s Young Player of the Season for 2019/20, following his key role in the title-winning campaign for Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold once again broke his assists record in the league last season, teeing up 13 goals for the Reds, as well as scoring four.

He featured in all 38 games as his boyhood club clinched the Premier League title for the first time, starting 35 of those appearances, with only Virgil van Dijk (3,420) playing more minutes for Liverpool (3,176).

At 21, he is arguably the best right-back in world football, which is a frightening prospect as he continues to improve year upon year.

It should come as little surprise, therefore, that Alexander-Arnold has won the Young Player of the Season award for the Premier League in 2019/20, after being named in a shortlist of eight.

The No. 66 fought off competition from Man United trio Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, their loanee Dean Henderson, Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount, and Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish.

He is the award’s inaugural winner, with Young Player of the Season brought in by the Premier League for the first time for 2019/20.

Only Grealish (91) and Kevin De Bruyne (136) created more chances than Alexander-Arnold (87) in the league last season, with his passing ability reflecting by there being no player to craft more from long range (36).

The youngster is undoubtedly one of Liverpool’s most important players, with Jurgen Klopp building his approach around the thrust of Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at full-back.

Alexander-Arnold has also been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award along with Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, De Bruyne, Danny Ings, Jamie Vardy and Nick Pope.