Liverpool might have done all the incoming business they intend to according to the latest reports – but Rhian Brewster‘s future remains clouded.

Ozan Kabak not on agenda this summer

Liverpool have been linked with a string of centre-backs all summer long, particularly since Dejan Lovren departed.

One of those who has been mentioned as being in the frame is Schalke’s talented young defender Ozan Kabak, but he’s not en route this summer.

In fact, no centre-back is likely to be, with the Athletic‘s James Pearce saying the Reds are happy with their options and don’t intend to buy another defender.

Fabinho, then, will continue as the fourth-choice central defensive option it seems, while Billy Koumetio could see senior action from time to time, too.

Brewster wanted by Palace…but no bid yet

Rhian Brewster looks likely to depart for this season at the very least, following the addition of Diogo Jota.

Earlier on Monday, Sky Sports released details of an “official bid” by Crystal Palace for the striker, which included a buyback option for the Reds—before the Palace club chairman shut them down on Twitter, saying the offer was “fabrication”.

Sky were embarrassingly forced to backtrack and have changed their news story somewhat, to now saying Palace are prepared to bid, with the same figures involved.

The buyback clause is £37 million and the Reds would have first refusal, while Palace would pay up to £25m including add-ons.

However, there’s also a note that Jurgen Klopp hasn’t fully decided on Brewster’s involvement for the season, so a loan is still possible…as is him staying around.

Quickfire LFC news

A single pre-season with Diego Simeone was part of Diogo Jota‘s rise toward becoming a Red (TIA)

Thiago turned down a move back to Barcelona despite an attempted face-to-face meeting with the midfielder (SportWitness)

Two ex-Reds could join Derby County, with Jordon Ibe on a free and Bobby Duncan negotiating an unsurprising exit from Fiorentina (Telegraph)

And Layton Stewart has spoken of his work with the Academy coaches after netting a hat-trick for the U18s (LFC)

Around the Prem

Ilkay Gundogan misses City’s opener tonight after testing positive for coronavirus, a third squad member self-isolating so far (BBC)

Mikel Arteta knows how to make his players feel as though they’re one happy family, saying the Gunners aren’t in contract talks with Lacazette having spent the past two months saying how happy they were that Aubameyang was close to signing (Mirror)

Porto’s Alex Telles says he’s not arsed about rumours linking him to Man United, making him the 156th player to feel the same way this summer (Sport TV/Metro)

And although outside the Prem, Inter are expected to sign Arturo Vidal today or tomorrow, freeing up a space in Barcelona’s midfield…make of that what you will (Marca)

Stupid lies of the day

Chelsea headlines on Sunday: Frank Lampard says goalkeeper Kepa “has to have support” to rediscover form after yet another error against the Reds.

Chelsea headlines on Monday: Deal agreed with Rennes for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Worth watching tonight

Prem games at 6 and just after 8, with free-spending Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United first and then Wolves playing Man City, who finally start their season.