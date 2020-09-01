Liverpool have kept up their business in tying down promising young talents to new contracts this summer, as we run through all the news from Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool “still in pole position” for Thiago

It was reported on Sunday, by a reputable source in Norway, that Man United had joined the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

That was, according to Fredrik Filtvedt, irrespective of their imminent deal to bring in Donny van de Beek from Ajax, with the 23-year-old due to move to Old Trafford for £40 million.

But according to BILD‘s Tobi Altschaffl, Liverpool are “still in pole position” for Thiago, claiming the links between United and the Spaniard are “not hot.”

This comes after ESPN‘s Mark Ogden describing United as “interested bystanders,” due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having “priorities elsewhere.”

It remains to be seen when, or even if, Liverpool will make a move for Thiago, but speculation from Germany is that he is still destined for Anfield.

Liverpool commit to return of fans – and backing Klopp

Billy Hogan has now officially taken over duties as Liverpool’s chief executive officer, following the productive three-year tenure of Peter Moore.

As part of his initiation, Hogan gave a lengthy interview to the club’s official website, in which he addressed a number of pressing issues involving supporters.

He described the return of fans to Anfield as the “immediate priority,” and following a successful test event in Brighton’s pre-season friendly against Chelsea on Saturday, the hope is that this can be the case by October.

Elsewhere, he moved to allay concerns over a lack of investment by vowing that Fenway Sports Group would support Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards “as best we can.”

“The mantra, as most people know, is that this is about trying to create a sustainable business, a sustainable club,” he added.

“So it’s really my job to continue to run the organisation as efficiently as we can, to support the team.”

