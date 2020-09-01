Jurgen Klopp is set to lose another member of his medical staff this summer, with medical rehabilitation and performance manager Philipp Jacobsen set to depart.

The Reds have been forced to address a number of departures from Klopp’s backroom staff at the end of their title-winning campaign, with the medical team changing significantly.

Head of medical services Andy Massey has left to take up a role with FIFA, while first-team physios Christopher Rohrbeck and Richie Partridge moved to Mainz and the Qatar national team respectively.

Now, Jacobsen is set to follow them out of the club, with Training Ground Guru revealing that he expressed his desire to return to Germany after two years with the Reds.

In an email to the club’s staff, Jacobsen suggested he may be continuing his work with the club’s new training ground at Kirkby, though it is unclear whether that is the case.

Either way, he confirmed that he “will be based more in Germany than in the UK,” having made the decision to “relocate” with his family.

It is unclear how Liverpool will address Jacobsen’s exit, but they have accepted his resignation with the German placed on gardening leave.

Jacobsen joined the club in 2018, having impressed with his work at the Aspetar facility in Qatar, and worked closely with Massey during his time at Anfield.

The club will likely seek a direct replacement, though there is no word yet on who could take over the role of medical rehabilitation and performance manager.

However, it is an undoubtedly crucial one, with Jacobsen responsible for managing the recovery from and avoidance of injury throughout Klopp’s first team.

Massey has now been replaced by academy doctor Jim Moxon, with Chris Morgan returning from Arsenal to take over from Rohrbeck, while Steve Lilley is believed to have arrived as Patridge’s successor, joining from Man City.