LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Andy Robertson (L) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) before the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Far from their best,” “Champions find a way” – Fans react to Liverpool’s chaotic win over Leeds

Liverpool edged Leeds United in a seven-goal thriller on the opening day thanks to a Mohamed Salah hat-trick, but it wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the Reds.

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United

Premier League, Anfield
September 12, 2020

Goals: Salah 4′, 33′, 88′, Van Dijk 20′; Harrison 12′, Bamford 30′, Klich 66′

The reigning champions were back at Anfield as their bid to retain their crown took flight, and it was an opening day which will not be forgotten in a hurry.

The evening got off to an ideal start for the Reds as Mohamed Salah rifled home from the spot after a handball by Leeds’ debutant Robin Koch, a goal which sparked the match into life as both defences left a lot to be desired.

Four more goals would follow in 29 first-half minutes, with Leeds equalising twice as Liverpool were left to rue their defensive lapses before Salah restored the lead heading into the break thanks to a thunderous top corner strike.

A tempered start to the second provided some breathing room but while Liverpool failed to capitalise on their openings, Leeds had no such problem as Mateusz Klich made it 3-3 after the Reds failed to track his run into the box.

But as ever the champions found a way, with Salah netting a hat-trick by finishing the game the way he started it to hand Liverpool a hard-earned three points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

Penaltypool was back, much to the delight of fans…

“We got 2 penalties at home, astonishing!”

Livvy on the forums.

“PENALTYPOOL!!! LIVARPOOL!!! CHAMPI*NS.

I can practically taste those salty tears of our rivals. Hahaha.”

Kopstar on the forums.

 

The match-winner earned widespread adulation for a stunning display…

 

But it was another story for Liverpool’s defensive display…

 

And there was plenty of praise for the visitors on their first game back in the Premier League…

 

Overall, the champions did what champions do, win when they’re not at their best…

