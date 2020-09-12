Liverpool edged Leeds United in a seven-goal thriller on the opening day thanks to a Mohamed Salah hat-trick, but it wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the Reds.

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United

Premier League, Anfield

September 12, 2020

Goals: Salah 4′, 33′, 88′, Van Dijk 20′; Harrison 12′, Bamford 30′, Klich 66′

The reigning champions were back at Anfield as their bid to retain their crown took flight, and it was an opening day which will not be forgotten in a hurry.

The evening got off to an ideal start for the Reds as Mohamed Salah rifled home from the spot after a handball by Leeds’ debutant Robin Koch, a goal which sparked the match into life as both defences left a lot to be desired.

Four more goals would follow in 29 first-half minutes, with Leeds equalising twice as Liverpool were left to rue their defensive lapses before Salah restored the lead heading into the break thanks to a thunderous top corner strike.

A tempered start to the second provided some breathing room but while Liverpool failed to capitalise on their openings, Leeds had no such problem as Mateusz Klich made it 3-3 after the Reds failed to track his run into the box.

But as ever the champions found a way, with Salah netting a hat-trick by finishing the game the way he started it to hand Liverpool a hard-earned three points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

Penaltypool was back, much to the delight of fans…

As I said, Liverpool don't get penalties at Anfield, unless Michael Oliver is ref. Both stone-wallers. Salah hat-trick! — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) September 12, 2020

Long live Penaltypool. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 12, 2020

Penalties are ours this year, sorry lads @ManUtd — Stanley House 1??9?? (@StanleyHouseLFC) September 12, 2020

“We got 2 penalties at home, astonishing!” – Livvy on the forums.

“PENALTYPOOL!!! LIVARPOOL!!! CHAMPI*NS. I can practically taste those salty tears of our rivals. Hahaha.” – Kopstar on the forums.

The match-winner earned widespread adulation for a stunning display…

Mo Salah becomes the first #LFC player ever to score on the opening day in four successive seasons. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 12, 2020

MOHAMED SALAH IS ON FIRE — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) September 12, 2020

Mohamed Salah completed six take-ons in the first half against Leeds, more than all other Liverpool players combined. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 12, 2020

Mo didn't appreciate missing out on the golden boot last season. Not going to let it happen again. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) September 12, 2020

Mo Salah v Leeds has been a good contest — HARVEY ELLIOTT ULTRA (@guydrinkel) September 12, 2020

Mo had 9 Big goals last season

He has 3 already — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) September 12, 2020

Mohamed Salah is a 4 season wonder, pass it on. ??? — Samue (@SamueILFC) September 12, 2020

Mo Salah is only the fourth player ever to score a hat-trick on MD1 of a league season for Liverpool, after Dick Johnson (1922-23), Tony Rowley (1954-55) and John Aldridge (1988-89). #LFC #LIVLEE — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) September 12, 2020

Mo Salah played very much like a man aggrieved to not be included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year… pic.twitter.com/PGW4G50UBh — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 12, 2020

But it was another story for Liverpool’s defensive display…

Not looked ourselves at the back for a while now if we are being honest. — forzathereds (@forzathereds) September 12, 2020

Right side of defence poor so far. Very well taken goal from Leeds though it must be said — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) September 12, 2020

Liverpool are champions for the first time since the 90s – sadly they’re defending like they did in the 90s too. All over the place in terms of positioning and concentration. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) September 12, 2020

I guess this season we are going for the out scoring approach as opposed to defending… #LFC — Jack Williams (@JLWi11iams) September 12, 2020

Virgil and Allison didn't want Joe and Trent to feel bad about fucking up so they joined the party. — Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) September 12, 2020

Maybe Klopp missed 17/18 — HARVEY ELLIOTT ULTRA (@guydrinkel) September 12, 2020

Taking ‘attacking the league’ too literally. — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) September 12, 2020

And there was plenty of praise for the visitors on their first game back in the Premier League…

Reckon Leeds will stay up — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) September 12, 2020

Well done Leeds United and welcome back to the Premier League. That was a tough tough test for #LFC. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) September 12, 2020

Leeds are going to bulldoze so many teams this season, such good quality within their squad. Glad we were able to just edge it. 3 points, lets go?? — Amy Laurence (@AmyLaurence301) September 12, 2020

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a team come to Anfield and be that willing to commit players forward when attacks start. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) September 12, 2020

Thank fuck we aren’t playing them until April. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) September 12, 2020

Always find a way to win. Leeds are going to beat some big teams this season. — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) September 12, 2020

Overall, the champions did what champions do, win when they’re not at their best…

Sign of champions, mate…. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 12, 2020

Champions find a way — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) September 12, 2020

GET IN!!! Very impressed with Leeds there but felt we gave them a helping hand at times. Uncharacteristically shaky at the back. But yet again Reds find a solution. Salah brilliant. Learn from it Reds and move on to the next. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) September 12, 2020

Liverpool far from their best tonight but Jürgen Klopp has instilled a winning mentality in this side; they know how to win and get themselves over the line. A very hard fought three points. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 12, 2020

Well ? Salah was on fire. Liverpool were horrendous defensively. Firmino had a shocker. Van Dijk was better going forward than defending! Lots of promise from Leeds. They should do well this season. Some cracking goals. Mental game! — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) September 12, 2020

Nothing like a nice straightforward stressfree victory to start to the season with. — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) September 12, 2020