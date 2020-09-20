Liverpool travel to Frank Lampard’s free-spending Chelsea for the Reds’ first away game of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.
Chris Williams is running this afternoon’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or via the comments below.
Teams
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner
Subs: Caballero, Barkley, Abraham, Tomori, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments