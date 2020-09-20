LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 20, 2020: Liverpool’s Sadio Mané is fouled by captain Andreas Christensen, who was later shown a red card after a VAT review, during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)
Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool travel to Frank Lampard’s free-spending Chelsea for the Reds’ first away game of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Chris Williams is running this afternoon’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or via the comments below.

Teams

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Caballero, Barkley, Abraham, Tomori, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

