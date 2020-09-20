Liverpool travel to Frank Lampard’s free-spending Chelsea for the Reds’ first away game of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Teams

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Caballero, Barkley, Abraham, Tomori, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi

