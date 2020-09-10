Liverpool’s countdown to the new season is firmly on, with only two days before we host Leeds and lots still to sort out in terms of transfers this month.

Trent ready for Leeds

The total number of pre-season minutes played by Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool this summer is zero, which isn’t ideal.

He wasn’t training with the squad in Austria and wasn’t training with them at Melwood, either, as he was away with England last week.

In essence, these couple of days pre-Leeds match are the first time he’s really with the squad at all since the end of last season – but the right-back says he’s ready to start all the same.

I felt good, I felt fit, and obviously no niggles or injuries off the back of that. So, I’m feeling good,” he said to the club site.

“Coming back into training today, obviously excited for the weekend. It’s obviously a tough test, a newly-promoted team is always a little bit tough on the first day – but I’m sure we’ll be ready for it.”

Is it the best idea to start him straight away? He’s crucial to us, but he’s crucial across 50 games, not just one. Might it be best to see Neco get this game, at least to start with?

Brewster’s revolving rumour mill

Rhian Brewster could have a gossip column devoted to just himself this summer.

He’s staying, he’s going, we’re selling, we’re keeping…now we’re loaning.

The latest rumour suggests that he’s not being offloaded, nor indeed going to be playing in the Premier League, but instead potentially heading back to Swansea City on loan.

A season-long switch there would make Brewster a guaranteed starter, rather than a top-flight move where the pressure would be on to deliver from day one.

Doesn’t seem likely he’ll be sticking around, ultimately, though his long-term future could still be at Anfield regardless.

Bring on the season!

Ok, enough talk – let’s get on the pitch! What awaits the Reds in 2020/21?

Stupid rumour of the day

Danny Drinkwater says he’s had a “wake-up call” and needs to clean up his act.

Actually, what he says is “I had a wake-up call after the drink-driving, another wake-up call after the nightclub and then another wake-up call after the incident at Villa. Then it’s like, this has got to stop.”

Oh, well, we’re glad you finally got the message that being a complete tool isn’t ideal.

Worth watching tonight

Champions League finalists PSG start their Ligue 1 campaign tonight – without seven players who have tested positive for coronavirus. Should make for an interesting start, away to Lens on BT Sport 1 at 8pm.