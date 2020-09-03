Liverpool have a split squad this week, with some on internationals and some preparing for a friendly. All the build-up and latest rumours are in today’s news.

Jordan Henderson back in training

The captain is back!

Jordan Henderson was last seen in a Liverpool top lifting the Premier League trophy, having not featured previously or since due to a knee injury.

Now he’s back in full training with the rest of the squad and could play some part in the friendly against Blackpool at the weekend.

Divock Origi and Joel Matip are also back in full training, with none of the trio having featured thus far in pre-season.

Origi was originally in the Belgium squad, but doesn’t appear to have travelled for their Nations League matches.

There have also been rumours about his possible exit, but he’s set to feature this weekend too.

Wijnaldum asked about Barcelona rumours

Gini Wijnaldum was asked multiple times about Barcelona rumours as he joined up with the Netherlands national team…and didn’t exactly offer an emphatic denial.

“That’s a rumour, I can’t say more about it,” was all he said.

Multiple sources suggest he was asked the same question at least three times, but beyond saying he couldn’t discuss it, the midfielder wasn’t giving much up.

It won’t do anything to dissuade the rumour-mongers that a Barca bid is imminent.

Academy focus

Always good to keep one eye on the future and the development of the Reds of tomorrow.

Quickfire LFC news

Three Premier League teams have “registered interest” with the Reds over a move for Harry Wilson (TIA)

Jamie Redknapp says signing Thiago would add some “finesse” to Liverpol’s midfield (Sky)

The Reds’ stance on ‘no loans’ for Marko Grujic in particular could soften as the summer goes on (Echo)

And LFC Women manager Vicky Jepson has spoken about pre-season preparations and the aims for the season ahead (LFC)

Around the Prem

The PFA Award nominees will be announced Friday and the winners crowned on 8 September (PFA)

Chelsea are ready to sign Kai Havertz for £90m, so that’s a handy budget for a novice boss like Lampard to really get to grips with the market slowly (Sky)

Man United are in for Sergio Reguilon, so that’s just the three left-backs Solskjaer will have then, and only Aaron “better than Trent” Wan-Bissaka on the other side (AS)

And Ryan Fraser is set to join Newcastle on a free, so that was really worth not putting himself at risk for and missing Bournemouth‘s relegation run-in (TS)

Rule of the day

A final piece of news which could have affected the Reds: the “five subs” rule will NOT be in place in the Premier League next season.

A vote was held on Thursday but the top-flight clubs opted against. Klopp was in favour of keeping it.

