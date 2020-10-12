Keita Covid-19 latest & Reds get Anfield rebate under ‘Project Big Picture’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are predictably facing losing at least one player from this international break, though the situation remains far from clear with Naby Keita.

It has divided Premier League football, fans and clubs alike, over the past day or two.

The emergence of a Project Big Picture proposal, stemming primarily from Liverpool and Man United, is looking to restart much of how the English football system is run – and one latest caveat spied in the documents is sure to be more ammunition for those claiming the big clubs want everything their way.

The Telegraph report that one part of the document states clubs could apply for and backdate payments relating to stadium works.

That would mean the Reds could claim for their Main Stand improvements, while Spurs could get £125 million back toward the cost of their entire new stadium.

The payments would come from within, with the report saying “Premier League clubs will set aside £150 million per year from central funds for subsidising stadium improvements,” with more money available to long-standing top-flight clubs than those only spending fewer than eight of the last 10 years in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the EFL chief Rick Parry says the proposals are for the good of the entire game, top to bottom.

Keita situation develops as Guinea accused of protocol breach

Naby Keita has been reported to have tested positive for coronavirus, but Liverpool still haven’t received confirmation of the fact.

Just a few days before he’s due home and with the Merseyside derby on the horizon, it’s a clear indication of how ludicrous this international break was in the first place.

But now the Guinea national team have been accused of ignoring protocols, with a report suggesting four players were in an apartment together, two to a room, which has eased the transmission rate through the team.

Guinea’s second friendly has been cancelled, with players apparently opting out of the match due to safety concerns.

Overseas scenes

International break, day two thousand and fifty-six…

Quickfire LFC news

Klopp has shown his approachable nature yet again with a personal letter sent to a young fan suffering with anxiety (TIA)

Liverpool and Chelsea are monitoring Grimsby teenagers Louis Boyd and Ben Grist (Athletic)

Michael Oliver will be the ref for the derby on Saturday (PL)

And Peter Moore says Klopp has brought the “Bill Shankly ethos” back to the club (BBC Sport)

Around the Prem

West Ham say they are “very much against” PBP, though given the way that club is run it’s not the most damning indictment of the proposals (BBC)

Josh King is wanted by Everton and the Hammers before the domestic window shuts (TS)

Daniel Sturridge says he has an imminent move lined up to return to elite football, having left Trabzonspor in March (Echo)

And Brighton’s CEO is calling on MPs to do more to get fans back into football grounds (Argus)

