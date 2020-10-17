The 237th Merseyside derby sees Premier League leaders Everton face a Liverpool side beaten 7-2 at Aston Villa in their last game. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Goodison Park is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Teams

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Gomes; Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Olsen, Godfrey, Davies, Delph, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones, Jota, Minamino

