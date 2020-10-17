LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and captain Jordan Henderson before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Everton vs. Liverpool – Follow the Merseyside derby here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The 237th Merseyside derby sees Premier League leaders Everton face a Liverpool side beaten 7-2 at Aston Villa in their last game. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Goodison Park is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Chris Williams is running today’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Gomes; Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Olsen, Godfrey, Davies, Delph, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones, Jota, Minamino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments