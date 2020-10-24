The Reds welcome Sheffield United to Anfield, with Rhian Brewster making his first Premier League start against his former club. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Mike Dean.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Jota; Mane

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri, Phillips, N Williams

Sheff United: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Baldock, Lundstram, Berge, Osborn, Stevens, McBurnie, Brewster

Subs: Sharp, Burke, Jagielka, Norwood, McGoldrick, Robinson, Verrips

Enjoy our liveblog, boycott pay-per-view. This Is Anfield urge fans not to purchase PPV Premier League games, and instead donate the £14.95 cost to Fans Supporting Food Banks. Click here to donate.

