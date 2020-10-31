Liverpool host West Ham on an evening where the Reds can leapfrog Everton into the Premier League‘s top spot. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (GMT), the referee is Kevin Friend.

Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Phillips, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, R.Williams, N.Williams, Milner, Shaqiri, Jota, Minamino

West Ham: Fabianski; Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Masuaku; Bowen, Fornals, Haller

Subs: Randolph, Diop, Fredericks, Yarmolenko, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Benrahma

Support This Is Anfield and go advert-free. Get 30 days of This Is Anfield Premium free.

Our coverage updates automatically below: