LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 31, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (L) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham – As it happened

Liverpool host West Ham on an evening where the Reds can leapfrog Everton into the Premier League‘s top spot. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (GMT), the referee is Kevin Friend.

Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Phillips, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, R.Williams, N.Williams, Milner, Shaqiri, Jota, Minamino

West Ham: Fabianski; Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Masuaku; Bowen, Fornals, Haller

Subs: Randolph, Diop, Fredericks, Yarmolenko, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Benrahma

Our coverage updates automatically below:

