Kylian Mbappe will be open to a move to Liverpool if he leaves PSG next summer as expected, it is claimed, with the France striker “in awe of what they are doing.”

Mbappe has been regularly linked with a move to Anfield since before leaving Monaco for PSG in 2017, with Jurgen Klopp a vocal admirer of the 21-year-old.

But his rise to prominence in Paris has made him one of the most valuable players in world football, which could make any prospective deal to lure him from the Parc des Princes an expensive one.

Next summer, though, Mbappe will enter the final year of his contract with the club, and PSG will be forced into selling their No. 7 to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in 2022.

Whether Liverpool could afford to sign Mbappe remains to be seen, but French journalist Julien Laurens believes the Reds “will be in the conversation” as the young forward weighs up his next move.

“If you ask Mbappe now about Liverpool he’s, ‘wow, it’s amazing what they do. The club is incredible. They’ve got an amazing team’,” Laurens explained.

“The future of Kylian Mbappe is up in the air because PSG will say, ‘OK, you don’t want to extend your deal so we are going to sell you next summer’.

“There will be two clubs who he will be really keen on.

“Real Madrid are his dream, but Liverpool very much will be in the conversation for him and his family because he’s really in awe of what they are doing and what they are building.

“He spoke on the record of how good they’ve been. I think he used the word ‘machine’. I certainly think he will really fancy playing for a club like Liverpool if there was an opportunity there.”

Of course, this is largely conjecture, but Mbappe’s praise for Liverpool does suggest he would consider a switch to Anfield in the future.

There are few bigger clubs than the Reds, if any, and if they are able to keep up their current trajectory under Klopp they could be the most desirable destination for a young player like Mbappe.

Financing a move for the France international is another matter entirely, however, and Laurens speculated a possible £200 million transfer fee and wages of close to £500,000 a week, which would be out of Liverpool’s budget.

It is likely that Mbappe would be forced to consider whether his ambition of playing under Klopp is worth sacrificing the earnings he could demand at Real, for example.

“If they have the money and put it on the table he will certainly consider it,” Laurens continued.

“I think Real Madrid will have that money this summer coming and the one after it as well.

“Maybe they will make an offer for him. For me, it will be down to financial details and if Liverpool can afford him or not.”