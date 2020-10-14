Loris Karius has admitted he no longer sees a “future” for himself at Liverpool as he opened up on the talks he had with Jurgen Klopp over his switch to Union Berlin.

The 27-year-old secured a season-long loan deal with Bundesliga’s Union Berlin at the end of September as continues to revive his career after being on the periphery of Liverpool’s plans since 2018.

Karius spent two seasons with Besiktas in the Turkish top flight in 2018/19 and 2019/20 before prematurely ending his contract after a series of wage disputes.

Liverpool had hoped to receive a fee in the region of £6 million for his services, but there were to be no suitable offers and with Alisson, Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher to call on this season, a loan move was sanctioned in the hope of seeing his value rise next summer.

A return to Germany beckoned with Union Berlin, four years after he left Mainz to join Liverpool, where he will hope to play a key part in cementing their top-flight status.

It was a move which Klopp identified as one where Karius can make a name for himself once more and prove his doubters wrong, words which resonated with the goalkeeper who conceded he no longer sees a future at Anfield.

“I don’t see a future for myself at Liverpool now and didn’t want to just sit on the bench,” Karius explained to Kicker.

“The Bundesliga has always appealed to me as a German. And then achieving something with Union, with a team that’s young, hungry and in a similar situation to what I know from Mainz. It all convinced and appealed to me.

“It was always fair and honest [talks with Klopp], he always tells you what the situation is like.

“We always had a good relationship and never had a problem. His success speaks for itself, he is currently one of best coaches in the world.

“He said it [the move to Union] is a good step that I have the chance to distinguish myself here and that I can show everyone that I’m a really good goalkeeper.”

Over the international break, Union organised a friendly with 2. Bundesliga side Hannover, where Karius made his first start in a 4-1 win alongside fellow Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi.

A positive start to life at his new home, but while he has firmly put it behind him he is still plagued by the events of the 2018 Champions League final from the media.

“That was two years ago. I’ve played over 60 matches since,” he said in response to continued questions over his performance from that night.

“I’m here to play well. That doesn’t play a role anymore – I long put it behind me. The only people who want to talk about it are the journalists. It’s boring for me now.

“I’ve gained the sort of experience few have at my age, taken it all on board, positive and negative, and have come out stronger. I think some things, particularly here in Germany, were and are still taken too negatively.”

Karius will have one year remaining on his contract at Anfield at the end of the 2020/21 season and after a topsy-turvy few years, he deserves the opportunity to settle and successfully forge ahead in his career.