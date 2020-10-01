Liverpool are expected to allow Sepp van den Berg to leave on loan this summer, while they are considering bids received for Rhian Brewster, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson.

Van den Berg joined the Reds from PEC Zwolle last year in a deal worth up to £4.4 million, but it has been a difficult time for the 18-year-old so far.

Despite his Eredivisie experience, the Dutchman has struggled called upon at first-team level, and his inconsistency in the academy has seen Billy Koumetio and Rhys Williams jump ahead of him in the pecking order.

After featuring for the under-21s in their 3-2 loss to Tranmere in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, Van den Berg is not due to be part of the squad for the League Cup clash with Arsenal.

Instead, Van den Berg could be gearing up for a temporary move, with Goal‘s Neil Jones revealing that there is interest from both Germany and the Netherlands in the lofty centre-back.

A regular in senior training at Melwood, Van den Berg’s only competitive appearance at any level so far this season was that defeat at Prenton Park; the Reds consider themselves well-stocked at the back both in the first team and under-23s.

Ki-Jana Hoever, his close friend and compatriot, has already left Liverpool to join Wolves in a permanent deal worth up to £13.5 million, and the teenager could certainly also benefit from a temporary exit.

Meanwhile, Jones reports that Liverpool have received bids for squad trio Rhian Brewster, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson.

Sheffield United are leading the chase for Brewster, and it is claimed they are willing to offer a package worth £20 million including add-ons, while the Reds will want to negotiate a buy-back clause in any agreement.

Jones adds that Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brighton could also make late moves for the 20-year-old striker, as one of a number of deals that could “go down to the wire.”

Grujic is subject of a bid from Borussia Monchengladbach, who were eager to sign the Serbian prior to his return to Hertha Berlin on loan last summer, and though the size of their offer has not been revealed, Liverpool value him at £20 million.

Wilson has been on the radar of Leicester, Fulham, Southampton, Leeds, Newcastle and Aston Villa, but it is Burnley who have made a firm offer, with their bid of £12 million said to be short of the Reds’ price tag.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool would have looked to secure over £60 million for Brewster, Grujic and Wilson, but now Jones projects that the club could raise “around £50 million.”