Liverpool’s Champions League campaign starts tonight, with Ajax the hosts in the opening game of Group D. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

Seven months on from their last European appearance, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are back in Champions League action as they meet Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena tonight.

Remarkably, it is the first competitive meeting between the two clubs since 1966 where they met in the second round of the European Cup, with the Dutch side prevailing over two legs.

This time out, the Reds head into the clash with a significant blow in the shape of Virgil van Dijk who could be out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while Joel Matip and Thiago were both deemed unavailable and failed to make the trip.

It restricts the manager’s options at the back but Liverpool have proven before that they can cope in the absence of key pillars and they will need to do so again.

And it starts against Ajax on the biggest stage in club football, where Liverpool will look to continue to build on their promising display at Everton to return to Merseyside with all three points.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST)—or 9pm in Amsterdam, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 6am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Ajax vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Ajax vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TUDNxtra1 in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Ajax vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first Champions League clash on the following channels worldwide:

Tring Sport 3, beIN Sports HD 11, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, Fox Sports Argentina, Fox Sports Cono Sur, ESPN Play Sur, FOX Play Sur, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, DAZN, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, Proximus Sports, Fox Sports Cono Norte, FOX Play Norte, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Klik SPORT, Arena Sport BIH, Arena Sport 1 Serbia, TNT Go, TNT Brasil, Esporte Interativo Plus, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, Ring.bg, Voyo Sport, Goal.com, Fox Sports 1 Chile, PPTV Sport China, Planet Sport 1, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 4, O2 TV, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark, C More Sport 2, C More Suomi, Téléfoot Stadium 4, RMC Sport en direct, Sky Ticket, Blue Sport, Cosmote Sport 7 HD, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, Spíler2, Stöð 2 Sport 4, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Vidio, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, 5Plus, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255, TDM Desporto, MaxTV Go, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, GO TV Anywhere, TSN1 Malta, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, SBS 6, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, IPLA, Polsat Sport Premium 2, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal, Look Plus, Digi Sport 2 Romania, Telekom Sport 2 Romania, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 1, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, Orange Sport 2, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, SuperSport Premier League, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Mitele Plus, V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden, Digiturk Play, beIN Sports 2 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey, OLL.tv, CBS All Access, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, ZonaFutbol, Fox Sports Uruguay, K +PC

