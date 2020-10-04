Liverpool’s Premier League travels see them return to Villa Park to meet a buoyant Aston Villa. Here’s how to watch the match on TV around the world.

After back to back games at Anfield, the Reds are back on the road for their fourth top-flight fixture of 2020/21.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men have three successive wins to their name while Dean Smith’s side are two from two having started their campaign a week later – ensuring it is another battle of two undefeated teams.

Villa’s opening matches has seen them topple Sheffield United and Fulham by an aggregate scoreline of 4-0, ensuring they welcome the champions with a timely boost in confidence.

Recent meetings between the two clubs at Villa Park has thrown up two starkly contrasting contests, with a young Reds side falling to a 5-0 League Cup defeat after the first team dramatically came from behind in the dying stages to clinch a memorable victory.

The Reds will be without the match-winner on that occasion, Sadio Mane, this evening after testing positive for COVID-19 but Klopp will have a strong XI at his disposal nevertheless.

Will Liverpool make it four from four tonight and join Everton at the top of the table with a full complement of points?

The match gets underway at 7.15pm (BST)—or 2.15pm in New York, 11.15am in Los Angeles, 5.15am (Monday) in Sydney, 10.15pm in Dubai and 9.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

US Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

