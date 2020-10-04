Liverpool’s diabolical display was duly punished by an unrelenting Aston Villa, with a heavy 7-2 defeat ending their unbeaten start.

Atson Villa 7-2 Liverpool

Premier League (4), Villa Park

October 4, 2020

Goals: Watkins 4’, 23’, 39’, McGinn 35′, Barkley 55′, Grealish 66′, 75′; Salah 33’, 60′

Jurgen Klopp’s men were out to continue their 100 percent start to the season at Aston Villa, but it came to a grinding halt after they were humbled by the hosts.

A myriad of defensive blunders which started with Adrian‘s sloppy pass across the penalty area saw Dean Smith’s men hit the Reds for four in the first 45 minutes.

Mohamed Salah was able to register on the scoresheet for Liverpool but it was a half whereby it was fortunate that the deficit was only three at the interval.

It would soon be seven for Villa after another two deflected efforts came their way in the second half, with Salah notching another in-between – meaning the Reds conceded seven in a game for the first time since 1963.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the defeat on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

There was no holding back for Reds after what was a diabolical display…

Worst Liverpool performance under Jürgen Klopp. Blow the whistle. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) October 4, 2020

Absolutely wild that Liverpool’s biggest, most shambolic embarrassment in a long time is when they’re Premier League champions but here we are. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) October 4, 2020

This is the worse defensive display I’ve probably ever seen in my lifetime from Lfc!i can’t watch anymore I’m going to bed it’s that bad!No excuses just woeful,you score 2 goals at any ground and you should win.A big wake up call hopefully.Embarrassed — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) October 4, 2020

“I’ve supported Liverpool since the early 90s when we were shit most weeks. However, this is the best Liverpool side I’ve ever seen BUT this is the WORST Liverpool performance I’ve ever seen.” – richieh_10 on the forums.

I mean at this point you just play Kelleher don’t you? It can’t be any worse. — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) October 4, 2020

That’s the worst defensive display I’ve ever seen from Liverpool, and I followed the team in the 90s. Something needs to be done about that high line, the back four needs a kick up the arse and a goalkeeper needs to be signed tomorrow. Tonight confirmed it – Adrian is a disaster. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) October 4, 2020

Arguably #LFC's worst performance under Klopp has come from the best team he has had during his time at the club. The most worrying aspect was that heads seemed to drop in a way we haven't seen for a long, long time. Some huge issues to iron out before the Merseyside derby. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 4, 2020

For others all there was to do was laugh and find the funny side…

Can’t help but laugh now. This is absolutely ridiculous. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 4, 2020

I really like how when Liverpool decide they're gonna lose a footy match, they really *lose* the footy match. This is funny as fuck now and no one will convince me otherwise. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) October 4, 2020

Retire this shocking kit. It's the only way forward. — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) October 4, 2020

Honestly, I’d play Alisson in a sling. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) October 4, 2020

On a plus note, I like our chances of staying up — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 4, 2020

Null and void it — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 4, 2020

There were shreds of positives for the Reds…

Robertson, Jota and Salah are the only players here that haven’t been a disgrace. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) October 4, 2020

Jota has been good. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 4, 2020

The only positive I can take from this is that Klopp and the players have unbelievable levels of belief and simply won't accept such a dismal showing. They will bounce back emphatically – I have no doubt about that in the slightest. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 4, 2020

Curtis Jones deserves a start. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) October 4, 2020

But for all of Liverpool’s downfalls, there was a lot of praise for Villa…

I am sure we are (rightly) all slaughtering some (or all) Liverpool players but fucking hell Villa have been good. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) October 4, 2020

Fair play to Villa, but what the hell am I witnessing. Absolutely diabolical from front to back. Looked like we sleepwalked into the game and now living out a nightmare. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) October 4, 2020

Credit to Aston Villa. They’ve been as brilliant as Liverpool have been shite. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) October 4, 2020

Anyway, credit to Aston Villa Today Went at LFC from minute one. Haven’t stopped going forward. A deserved win for them ??? — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 4, 2020

If Villa had scored 10 it would probably have been deserved. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 4, 2020

That was utterly staggering, in the worst possible way for Liverpool. Kudos to Villa they exploited every weakness Liverpool had, and boy – they had a lot. Make no mistake, that will resonate like no other with the Liverpool staff.. #ASTLIV — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) October 4, 2020

A response is now needed by Klopp’s men with the Merseyside derby after the international break…

Hope Jürgen goes absolutely ballistic. Can’t get complacent if we want back to back titles. This needs to be another moment where we go up a notch. Similar to the aftermath following THAT Tottenham loss. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) October 4, 2020

Humbling experience, this. Use it. Some bitter medicine for the players, some bitter medicine for the manager, and some bitter medicine for the fans. We’ve got 2 weeks to get to the bottom of this aberration. #LFC — RafaKennyKloppo (@RafaKennyKloppo) October 4, 2020

Won’t get over how bad that was for a while. The strangest thing though, I still have complete confidence Liverpool will go on to win the derby next. Ah, football. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) October 4, 2020

All I can say is thank God that's over and well done Villa. Terrible, terrible, inexplicable performance. So I'm just going to repress it and move on. YNWA Red men — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) October 4, 2020