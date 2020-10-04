BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 4, 2020: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk looks dejected as Aston Villa score the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Worst performance under Klopp” – Fans react as Liverpool suffer humiliating defeat at Aston Villa

Liverpool’s diabolical display was duly punished by an unrelenting Aston Villa, with a heavy 7-2 defeat ending their unbeaten start.

Atson Villa 7-2 Liverpool

Premier League (4), Villa Park
October 4, 2020

Goals: Watkins 4’, 23’, 39’, McGinn 35′, Barkley 55′, Grealish 66′, 75′; Salah 33’, 60′

Jurgen Klopp’s men were out to continue their 100 percent start to the season at Aston Villa, but it came to a grinding halt after they were humbled by the hosts.

A myriad of defensive blunders which started with Adrian‘s sloppy pass across the penalty area saw Dean Smith’s men hit the Reds for four in the first 45 minutes.

Mohamed Salah was able to register on the scoresheet for Liverpool but it was a half whereby it was fortunate that the deficit was only three at the interval.

It would soon be seven for Villa after another two deflected efforts came their way in the second half, with Salah notching another in-between – meaning the Reds conceded seven in a game for the first time since 1963.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the defeat on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

There was no holding back for Reds after what was a diabolical display…

“I’ve supported Liverpool since the early 90s when we were shit most weeks.

However, this is the best Liverpool side I’ve ever seen BUT this is the WORST Liverpool performance I’ve ever seen.”

richieh_10 on the forums.

 

For others all there was to do was laugh and find the funny side…

 

There were shreds of positives for the Reds…

 

But for all of Liverpool’s downfalls, there was a lot of praise for Villa…

 

A response is now needed by Klopp’s men with the Merseyside derby after the international break…

