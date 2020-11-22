Liverpool’s win over Leicester has set a new club record, with an incredible 64-game unbeaten run at Anfield now set by Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

This Liverpool side know nothing other than etching their name into the history books and it continued as they surpassed a feat held by Bob Paisley’s side for 29 years.

A 3-0 win on Sunday night saw the Reds stretch their formidable unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League to 64 games.

It is a return which surpasses the one set by Paisley’s men between 1979 and 1981 in the First Division, with Fortress Anfield proving just as daunting for the opposition without a crowd as it does with one.

The last time Liverpool tasted defeat on home soil was 1,309 days ago when Crystal Palace inflicted a 2-1 defeat on April 23, 2017.

The 64-game run since then has seen the Reds win 53 and draw 11, with 169 goals finding the net for Klopp’s side.

A total of 27 different clubs have looked to derail Liverpool’s home record but all came up short, where they combined for a total of just 42 goals.

In the time between the run started up until the present day, the Reds have been crowned Premier League champions, European champions and World champions and have nine key long-term players who have never lost a league game at Anfield.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all lay claim to that record.

Mane was the only player to be at the club at the time of the last Anfield league defeat but missed the clash due to injury, while the only other Anfield defeat since his arrival, against Swansea, was while he was on international duty.

It’s a truly incredible return for Klopp’s men and perfectly exemplifies the consistency and mental fortitude which has been the backbone of their recent success.

And never ones to back down from a challenge, the next one comes in the form of toppling Chelsea‘s run of 86 games, the longest in English top-flight history, set between 2004 and 2008 – one which Liverpool themselves brought to an end.