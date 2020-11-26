Liverpool are already preparing for their next game – just as well that we put the last one behind us quickly, given the performance level and result!

Get your TV planner ready

Know where you’ll be and what you’re doing over the Christmas break now then? No, us neither.

But what we do know is we’ll be tuning in to each and every one of Liverpool’s fixtures, regardless of location and time zone – just like you, no doubt!

With that in mind, it’s rather helpful that the Premier League have now agreed the entire month’s fixture list, kick-off times and TV channels for all the games, meaning we can plan for the next eight matches – six in the league and two in Europe.

The full list and breakdown of dates and times can be found here, but the big points to note are that we won’t be in action on Boxing Day or New Year’s Eve this time.

We’re also on BT Sports three times, Sky Sports twice and Amazon Prime three times, so plan your free trials and subscriptions accordingly!

Skipper back in training

One down, billions to go! The injury list will hopefully ease just a little with each passing game over the coming weeks, and this is a big one.

Jordan Henderson is back in training after missing the last two games, following his injury while on international duty with England.

Given the amount of football Gini Wijnaldum has played, the fact we’ve used James Milner twice in quick succession, the ongoing absences for other midfielders and Fabinho being needed in defence, it’s great news to have the captain back available.

It remains to be seen whether he can play a significant part of the game this weekend against Brighton, but even having a senior midfield option on the bench would be a step forward compared to recent weeks.

Brighton and beyond

Counting down the days…and we could see the first supporters back inside the famous old ground at last.

Quickfire LFC news

Jurgen Klopp has shared his memories of meeting Diego Maradona, after the legend passed away on Wednesday (TIA)

Italian reports say the Reds are prepared to offer €30m for Perr Schuurs (SW)

Here’s the lowdown on how a simple home draw might be enough for CL progression (TIA)

And the on-loan Taiwo Awoniyi has perhaps found a better-suited home after thriving of late with Union Berlin (Kicker)

Around the Prem

Arsenal have now been offered Christian Eriksen, because not playing Ozil isn’t a clear enough indication that they have no intention of using a No. 10 playmaker (ESPN)

William Saliba is willing to give up a £90k-a-week salary to be loaned away from Arsenal in January, presumably because they’ve become so boring to watch (Mirror)

Declan Rice says winning trohies is important to him and he might as well have written a big neon sign outside West Ham‘s stadium saying “I’m off” (Metro)

And a big battle between half the Premier League and Real Madrid is expected after Edouardo Camavinga opted to change agents (AS)

