Liverpool to play Aston Villa in FA Cup third round

Liverpool have yet again been drawn against a fellow Premier League side in the FA Cup third round and will play away to Aston Villa.

The match will, of course, be talked up as an opportunity to avenge the 7-2 defeat at Villa Park earlier in the Premier League season.

Third-round ties are scheduled to be played across the weekend of Saturday January 9 and Sunday January 10 and, with no replays in this season’s tournament, will be decided by extra-time and penalties where required.

It is the fourth season in a row where Jurgen Klopp‘s side have faced a fellow Premier League side in the FA Cup third round, having played Everton (twice) and Wolves in the previous seasons.

The two seasons before that, they faced Premier League sides in the fourth round (Wolves again, and West Ham).

Liverpool exited the FA Cup at the fifth round last season with a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea – the furthest the club have got in the competition under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds last won the FA Cup in 2006, under Rafa Benitez’s management.

Full Third Round Draw

Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs Shrewsbury

Chorley vs Derby County

Marine vs Tottenham

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Stockport County vs West Ham

Oldham Athletic vs AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United vs Watford

Stevenage vs Swansea City

Everton vs Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood vs Millwall

Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City vs Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End

Crawley Town vs Leeds United

Burnley vs MK Dons

Bristol City vs Portsmouth

QPR vs Fulham

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Brentford vs Middlesbrough

Manchester City vs Birmingham City

Luton Town vs Reading

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Blackpool vs West Brom

Newport County vs Brighton

Cheltenham Town vs Mansfield Town