Liverpool to play Aston Villa in FA Cup third round

Liverpool have yet again been drawn against a fellow Premier League side in the FA Cup third round and will play away to Aston Villa.
The match will, of course, be talked up as an opportunity to avenge the 7-2 defeat at Villa Park earlier in the Premier League season.
Third-round ties are scheduled to be played across the weekend of Saturday January 9 and Sunday January 10 and, with no replays in this season’s tournament, will be decided by extra-time and penalties where required.
It is the fourth season in a row where Jurgen Klopp‘s side have faced a fellow Premier League side in the FA Cup third round, having played Everton (twice) and Wolves in the previous seasons.
The two seasons before that, they faced Premier League sides in the fourth round (Wolves again, and West Ham).
Liverpool exited the FA Cup at the fifth round last season with a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea – the furthest the club have got in the competition under Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds last won the FA Cup in 2006, under Rafa Benitez’s management.
Full Third Round Draw
Huddersfield Town vs Plymouth Argyle
Southampton vs Shrewsbury
Chorley vs Derby County
Marine vs Tottenham
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Stockport County vs West Ham
Oldham Athletic vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United vs Watford
Stevenage vs Swansea City
Everton vs Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Barnsley vs Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United
Canvey Island/Boreham Wood vs Millwall
Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City vs Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End
Crawley Town vs Leeds United
Burnley vs MK Dons
Bristol City vs Portsmouth
QPR vs Fulham
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Brentford vs Middlesbrough
Manchester City vs Birmingham City
Luton Town vs Reading
Chelsea vs Morecambe
Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City vs Coventry City
Blackpool vs West Brom
Newport County vs Brighton
Cheltenham Town vs Mansfield Town
