LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 24, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah (R) after the equalising goal from a rebound to level the score at 1-1 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)
Mohamed Salah lauds “unbelievable” Firmino as forward competition heats up

Mohamed Salah has heaped praise on his “unbelievable” fellow attacker Roberto Firmino as the Brazilian finds himself under pressure from outside of the club’s four walls.

With Firmino yet to settle into a rhythm and find form so far this season, he has found himself under the microscope as Diogo Jota‘s start to life at Anfield continues without a hitch.

The Portugal international has scored seven goals in 10 appearances, but for those who have watched Liverpool closely for the last five years, it is no secret that Firmino’s job is more than just direct goal contributions.

The king of the press and winning back possession, Firmino is an integral member of Klopp’s system and while not firing on all cylinders he remains a key cog in the machine.

On Friday, the manager stated that he “can’t help” the people who don’t see Firmino’s qualities and Salah is the latest to speak out on the No. 9, as he heralded his selflessness and his importance to the Reds’ recent success.

“Bobby is a really important player for us,” Salah told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the club’s official website. “He gave the club four or five years of his best.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (#11) celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mate Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“He has been unbelievable. Without him we couldn’t win the Champions League or Premier League, he sacrificed himself for the team and the way he plays, he gives us more chances to score.

“He has been an unbelievable player, inside and outside the field.”

There is a decision to make, however, against Man City on Sunday afternoon and while it would be no surprise to see Firmino return to the starting XI there is also a case for Jota to be rewarded following on from his midweek hat-trick.

For Salah, who commended Jota for his bright start, the non-negotiable for either player who gets the nod is the work-ethic they will bring at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Trent Alexander-Arnold (second right) and Roberto Firmino (right) during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images)

“For sure, we are happy for him, we are teammates. We are trying to push each other every day in training,” he added on Jota.

“To see someone coming and scoring goals, you feel happy for him, you feel he’s going to help the team to make it easier for us up front. Hopefully, that will happen again and again and again.

“He scored a few goals, which is good for him to start with confidence. So, we are really happy for him.

“Whoever plays will give his best because we are a team, we are here to help each other. I’m looking forward to that.”

