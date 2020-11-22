Liverpool were restored as joint league leaders with an emphatic 3-0 win over Leicester on a record-breaking night at Anfield, and fans were duly delighted.

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester

Premier League (9), Anfield

November 22, 2020

Goals: Evans OG 21’, Jota 41’, Firmino 86′

The Reds were back on home soil following the conclusion of the international break aiming to extend their unbeaten run at Anfield and leapfrog Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp’s side started the brighter of the two and their efforts were duly rewarded with a Jonny Evans own goal from a corner delivery, with Diogo Jota adding a buffer on the cusp of half-time after latching onto a stunning pinpoint cross from Andy Robertson.

The second half saw the Reds create a number of openings despite the Foxes starting to pile on the pressure as they looked to peg back the deficit, only for the hosts to stand strong.

And the quality of the champions shone, with Roberto Firmino adding the finishes touches with a fine header to seal all three points in emphatic fashion – a result which stretched Anfield’s league unbeaten run to a club-record 64 games.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

The combination of Jota & Robbo left Reds amazed….

That cross from Andy Robertson was the absolute business. And he’s been the absolute business this season. Brilliant player. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) November 22, 2020

DIOGGGOOOOO!!!! Fantastic work by Robbo to beat his player and put in a wonderful cross. Pure strikers finish that too. — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) November 22, 2020

Diogo Jota. What a player. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) November 22, 2020

What a supreme competitor Andy Robertson is. Gave everything for Scotland in play-off v Serbia, then 90mins in Israel on Wed, now delivering for #lfc here. Brilliant control to tame crossfield ball, touching it past Albrighton, then whipped in perfect cross for Jota, 2-0. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 22, 2020

Everything about that goal is sublime. The delivery from Robertson, the movement from Jota, the technique on the header with the ball arriving at such pace. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) November 22, 2020

“Fukin’ brilliant. The number of times that Robbo beats his man trapping the ball is sheer class, and the cross was even better.” – peterroberts on the forums.

They’ve managed to sign another Mane and Salah, haven’t they? Jota is another level — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) November 22, 2020

Diogo Jay is scoring every kind of goal. I want to ask Michael Edwards’ excel sheet what next weeks lotto numbers are — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) November 22, 2020

Liverpool’s ‘supporting cast’ hit all the right notes…

That young right-back for Liverpool looks alright — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) November 22, 2020

Curtis’ tactical discipline has been absolutely top drawer Constantly making the right decision, where to pass, what space to fill, when to cover, when to press He’s 19 — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) November 22, 2020

Starting to doubt Curtis Jones is 19. Far too mature in possession. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) November 22, 2020

Jimmy Milner deserves a chocolate digestive with his cuppa later. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) November 22, 2020

James Milner moving from Yorkshire Cafu alias to Yorkshire Messi. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) November 22, 2020

This is why everyone wants to play for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp he and his management team will take your ability to levels you dreamed of as a kid. — Karl (@KarlThyer) November 22, 2020

state of these running at milner, the man is 84 years old have some shame — laura (@lauraw97_) November 22, 2020

Ridiculous how dominant Liverpool were tonight. Without six first-choice starters and were able to play like that. Milner, Jones, Matip and before his injury Keita all outstanding as 'stand-ins'. — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) November 22, 2020

There was disappointment & frustration in the air as Keita was the latest to sustain an injury…

Keita is cursed. He always breaks down when it looks like he’ll make the next step. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) November 22, 2020

It really hasn't been great for Naby at LFC. He's had a good couple of short spells but injury has plagued his time here! Hopefully this won't be all we remember his LFC career as. — Sebastian 'Tino' (@Tino_LFC) November 22, 2020

“It almost defies belief how often he is injured. You have to feel for the young man.” – Neukölln on the forums.

There seems to be a lot of people who have forgotten Naby Keita played two full ninety minute matches for his country. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 22, 2020

Naby hadn’t played for 5 weeks then his international manager decided to play him 95 mins twice — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) November 22, 2020

For all the pre-match talk, the performance, and Firmino’s goal, was rightly lauded…

No Van Dijk

No Salah

No Thiago

No Trent

No Gomez

No Henderson

No problem

Performance of champions from #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) November 22, 2020

Sadio Mané has absolutely everything. The lot. A plateful. The complete works. Bloody love him. — James Sutton (@thejamessutton) November 22, 2020

Alisson is a wild man & I love him — Canadian Kop (@thecanadiankop) November 22, 2020

Mad to think this Liverpool team still has the world’s best right-back, the world’s best centre-back, the world’s best right-sided forward and one of the world’s best central midfielders to come back into it. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) November 22, 2020

Firmino did look so much better and fitter today. Hopefully this kick starts his season. — – (@AnfieldRd96) November 22, 2020

So happy for Firmino. Even without that goal, he was excellent tonight. Look at how the other players mobbed him. They know his importance and they’re delighted for him. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) November 22, 2020

Loved the Reds tonight, so much quality. Great result, great performance. Jota, Curtis, Robbo and Milner outstanding and Bobby's goal just the icing on the cake. — Andy Kelly (@AndyK_LivNews) November 22, 2020

Buzzing for Bobby there. What a great performance from the Reds. — forzathereds (@forzathereds) November 22, 2020

The record-breaking Reds left fans in awe as their champion spirit shone through…

The Champions there, doing Champions things. Clean Sheet too. Outstanding reds. Come and behold them. — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) November 22, 2020

“They all wrote us off before this match. The question wasn’t just that Leicester was going to win, it was by how many. And we put them back in their place. Fuck off.” – Neukölln on the forums.

A brilliant statement from the Reds there. The Anfield unbeaten league run now stretches to a club record 64 games. Simply phenomenal. Exemplifies the consistency and mental fortitude of Klopp’s side. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) November 22, 2020

It's getting results & performances like that which makes Klopp the best manager in the world. Depleted squad, tough top of the table clash – emphatic 3-0 win. Champions. #LFC — Simon Collings (@simoncollings82) November 22, 2020

You won’t deny Jurgen Klopp’s mighty fucking reds Nobody is taking this league off us — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) November 22, 2020

Incredible. A perfect night aside from the Keita injury. Second or third best performance of the season from a seriously depleted side. Liverpool are so relentless it's almost funny. #LFC — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) November 22, 2020

What a performance that was. Performance of Champions. — Zac Bell (@ZacLBell) November 22, 2020