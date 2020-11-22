Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Performance of champions,” “Come and behold them” – Fans react to Liverpool 3-0 Leicester

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool were restored as joint league leaders with an emphatic 3-0 win over Leicester on a record-breaking night at Anfield, and fans were duly delighted.

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester

Premier League (9), Anfield
November 22, 2020

ADVERTISING

Goals: Evans OG 21’, Jota 41’, Firmino 86′

The Reds were back on home soil following the conclusion of the international break aiming to extend their unbeaten run at Anfield and leapfrog Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp’s side started the brighter of the two and their efforts were duly rewarded with a Jonny Evans own goal from a corner delivery, with Diogo Jota adding a buffer on the cusp of half-time after latching onto a stunning pinpoint cross from Andy Robertson.

The second half saw the Reds create a number of openings despite the Foxes starting to pile on the pressure as they looked to peg back the deficit, only for the hosts to stand strong.

And the quality of the champions shone, with Roberto Firmino adding the finishes touches with a fine header to seal all three points in emphatic fashion – a result which stretched Anfield’s league unbeaten run to a club-record 64 games.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

The combination of Jota & Robbo left Reds amazed….

“Fukin’ brilliant. The number of times that Robbo beats his man trapping the ball is sheer class, and the cross was even better.”

peterroberts on the forums.

 

Liverpool’s ‘supporting cast’ hit all the right notes…

 

There was disappointment & frustration in the air as Keita was the latest to sustain an injury…

“It almost defies belief how often he is injured. You have to feel for the young man.”

Neukölln on the forums.

 

For all the pre-match talk, the performance, and Firmino’s goal, was rightly lauded…

 

The record-breaking Reds left fans in awe as their champion spirit shone through…

“They all wrote us off before this match. The question wasn’t just that Leicester was going to win, it was by how many. And we put them back in their place. Fuck off.”

Neukölln on the forums.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
ADVERTISING

More from This Is Anfield

ADVERTISING

Fan Comments