Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the Reds will face a tough test against Brighton on Saturday and hailed goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he hits a milestone appearance.

The Reds can go top of the table if they beat the Seagulls in the early kick-off, though the manager knows we’ll have to be at our best for that to happen – despite the hosts’ lowly standing in the league table.

That is, in effect, a false representation of how they have played this season says Klopp, with a lack of clinical edge hampering their chances of sitting in mid-table right now.

“Brighton are pretty special. We have analysts and they are really honest and they tell me in the first second if a team is tough to play. If we see Brighton’s results they don’t look like it, but they are in a really good moment, playing good football,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

“They always have possession, a football-playing side, they adapt a little bit the system and do it really well.

“They didn’t score often enough to get the results but we cannot go there and expect they won’t finish their situations. We have to be ready for defensive work, they make the pitch big and it’s hard work, that’s what we have to be ready for.”

While the focus will hopefully be at the end of the pitch the Reds are looking to score goals in, at the other end our Brazilian No. 1 will be making his 100th Liverpool appearance.

With a league title and a European Cup to his name with the Reds he has certainly had a massive impact on the side and Klopp is delighted he is able to call upon his stopper again after a few injury issues across 2020.

“After 100 games I don’t have to speak about the importance of Ali. It could already have been more! [It has been] 99 good ones so far, I can’t remember a game he was not spot-on.

“It’s important when you have a world-class goalkeeper you want to have him in your goal. The more often he can do this the better, so I’m very happy.”

This will be the fifth time Alisson has faced Brighton, with only Man City (six) a more regular opponent for him while wearing the Liverbird.