Liverpool are back at Anfield for Premier League action, with Brendan Rodger’s Leicester the visitors in a top of the table tussle. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

It was another international break to forget for the Reds after what had been a tumultuous run of fixtures which saw positive results marred by a multitude of injuries.

ADVERTISING

Joe Gomez was the latest to be hit with a long-term injury, leaving Jurgen Klopp short on senior options at centre-back, while Jordan Henderson was withdrawn early and other niggles came the way of Reds.

But Liverpool will have little time to dwell on their misfortunes as the Foxes are the first of 11 opponents to close out 2020, where Rodgers’ side headed into the latest round of fixtures at the top of the table – one point ahead of the Reds.

The matchup has proved an entertaining one in recent years and with Liverpool set for a number of changes, it looks set to follow a similar trend on an evening where Klopp’s men can set a new club record of 64 league games unbeaten at Anfield.

So will Liverpool make the record their own and topple the Foxes for their sixth win of the campaign?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 7.15pm (GMT)—or 2.15pm in New York, 11.15am in Los Angeles, 6.15am (Monday) in Sydney, 11.15pm in Dubai and 10.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Leicester and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 3 Digitalb, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Idman TV, Belarus 5, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, DAZN, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SportKlub 2 Serbia, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, QQ Sports Live, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, Sportklub 2 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, Xee, TV3 Sport, V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Adjarasport TV, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, Spíler1, SíminnSport, mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App, SKY GO Extra, Sport 1, Sport 2, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, MaxTV Go, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Sport TV1, Sport TV LIVE, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108, mio Stadium 107, Viaplay Sweden, S Sport, S Sport+, Setanta Sports Ukraine, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBCSports.com, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, K+PM

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2020/21 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.