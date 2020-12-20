Andy Robertson moved into the top five of the Premier League‘s all-time assist-making defenders as he teed up Roberto Firmino‘s first against Crystal Palace.

The Reds’ 7-0 triumph at Selhurst Park was significant for a number of reasons, including it being the first time in the history of the Premier League that seven different players have assisted for the same side in one game.

Robertson’s creative involvement was almost expected, given the Scot’s form from left-back so far this season, and his setup was a beauty.

Picking up the ball from Firmino to kick off a counter, Robertson drove forward and eventually found the No. 9 with a perfectly weighted cross, allowing an expert touch and finish to make it 3-0.

It was his fifth assist of the season, and his 35th since joining the club from Hull in 2017.

Remarkably, it was also an assist that pushed Robertson above Ian Harte and Andy Hinchcliffe and into the top five assist-making defenders since the Premier League began in 1992.

The 26-year-old has now set up 37 in the league during his time with Hull and Liverpool, with only Graeme Le Saux (44), Antonio Valencia (46), Leighton Baines (53) and Ashley Young (69) producing more.

Of course, it should be pointed out that both Valencia and Young were primarily wingers, with their inclusion in the Premier League‘s official rankings coming due to a late-career switch to full-back at Man United.

This would, therefore, see Robertson into third, with a top three omitting Valencia and Young comprised solely of left-backs – both Harte (36) and Hinchcliffe (36) also played the same position.

Gary Neville is the next right-back on the list with 35.

Since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, no player has more assisted more goals in the Premier League than Robertson (28), with his fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (27) managing one fewer in that time.

Reflecting on that particular statistic, the No. 26 told Liverpool’s official website that “hopefully there’s more to come.”

“Obviously to get that number is incredible. I try my best in everything I do,” Robertson said.

“I try to defend as well as I can but when I get in positions I try to set the forward players up.

“Me and Trent have got the license to go and you try to provide as best as possible, especially when Bobby’s ran 60 yards – you don’t want him shouting at you!

“I could have had another one, Sadio could have got another [goal], but I’m happy to contribute and 28 assists I’m obviously delighted with and hopefully there’s many more to come.”