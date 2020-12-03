More details on Liverpool’s expansion of the Anfield Road End reveal what Anfield’s new stadium capacity will be once work is complete.

A new planning application for the Anfield Road Stand has been submitted to Liverpool City Council by Liverpool FC and architects KSS, revealing more details about the expansion.

The proposed capacity of the Anfield Road End would be just short of 16,000 (15,967) – which is almost 4,000 more than the Kop.

The new two-tier stand will be the same height as the Main Stand and will create an imposing view from Stanley Park.

Pending approval, work should begin late next year, with completion in summer 2023, in time for the 2023/24 season. Liverpool would likely request their first two games of that season to be away from home, as they did when the Main Stand was completed in 2016.

Key redevelopments, such as removing the existing roof of the stand and the current upper tier, will be undertaken out-of-season, in the summer of 2022, to allow minimal disruption to matchdays – as with the Main Stand expansion between 2014 and 2016.

“We are looking at minimal seat loss on matchdays, hopefully virtually nothing,” explained managing director Andy Hughes previously.

There will be approximately 7,000 seats added, with 1,800 of those being ‘premium’ seats.

A new, large ‘fan park’ will be created below what will be the new upper tier, effectively on the current Anfield Road itself.

Liverpool anticipate the work to take 22 to 23 months to complete – which is five months longer than the original, slightly smaller design, planning application which expired this year.

So in order for the expansion to complete for the 2023/24 season, work will need to begin in mid-to-late 2021.

Liverpool will also apply for permanent permission to host concerts and other sporting events beyond their current agreement of six events in two years, which could see American football games held at Anfield.

The expansion is expected to cost around £60 million and would see owners FSG fulfil on their promise to deliver a 60,000-seater stadium for Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool had initially planned to submit their plans in spring 2020, with completion in summer 2022, the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold and the final completion now should be 12 months later than originally hoped.