€22m ‘bid’ rejected for left-back & 61k Anfield expansion plans – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have a mammoth gap of five (5!) days between matches and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves. Ah yes: transfer rumours and team news.

Nuno Mendes approach turned down

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Nuno Mendes over the last year, with the Sporting CP teenager seen as one of the best attacking full-backs among European youngsters at present.

Most of the reports have come from local outlets and there doesn’t seem any prospect of us signing the 18-year-old any time soon, as Sporting are determined to get him a new contract with a much bigger release clause.

But O Jogo today claim that Liverpool did make a bid in the summer, with a timeline which would suggest he and ex-Norwich defender Jamal Lewis were the original targets, before the Reds moved on to Kostas Tsimikas.

A €22 million move was turned down by the Portuguese club according to the reports, with SCP utterly unwilling to talk about a sale at the time.

Inter, Juve, United and more are also thought to be keen on Mendes.

Super-sized Anfield

Fortress Anfield. Spade in the ground in 60 days. To relocate or not. Promises, plans, problems.

Not anymore – after decades of suggestions, squabbles and social responsibility headaches, the Reds strode forward slowly but confidently with the improvements to the stadium over the past few years and our home ground is to become even more incredible in future, if the latest plans are approved.

The full details, images and specifications can be found here, but the main point is this: a 61,000-seater stadium, an Anfield Road End which is bigger than the Kop and a completion date in time for the 2023/24 season.

What an absolute monster of a stadium Anfield will be when we can fill it to the brim for a classic European night.

The transfers which worked…and didn’t

Recruitment is an ever-ongoing and -changing beast at a Premier League club. When we get it right it’s amazing!

Quickfire LFC news

Liverpool have been vaguely linked with interest in Sevilla’s young goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor (AS)

Trent says he’s counting down the days until Anfield is filled with fans again (TIA)

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma is being ‘monitored’ by Klopp as a Wijnaldum replacement next summer (TS)

And Harvey Elliott scored a very Mo Salah type goal in midweek (TIA)

Around the Prem

Aston Villa want £100 million off Man City for Jack Grealish and we absolutely refuse to read that without doing the Austin Powers/Dr Evil fingertip to the lip (Telegraph)

Moysie has worked his wizardry on the board as well as the players at West Ham and they’re going to give him a new contract for winning five games this season (Sky)

Newcastle want Brandon Williams on loan in January from Man United, which is a quick decision that Jamal Lewis wasn’t the right signing for them…(Chronicle)

And Leicester want to sign William Carvalho in January – does that make it every Premier League club that he’s now been linked with over the last six years? (La Razon)

Stupid decision of the day

Fans are coming back! Yay! BT and Sky are going to overlay the real supporters’ noise at the games with their own stupid, badly timed and often wrong fake cheers! Boo!

Tweet of the day

Perhaps now we can move forward with officials being chosen for competency rather than any other reason, thereby binning off the sh*te we have to put up with on a weekly basis…

History maker. Last night, Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men's #UCL match. pic.twitter.com/tb2X8SggXR — UEFA (@UEFA) December 3, 2020

Worth watching tonight

Milan vs Celtic in the Europa League if you’re quick. Roma vs Young Boys at 8pm if you’re not.