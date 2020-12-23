How you can help Liverpool businesses and families this Christmas

Christmas is a special time of the year but it can also be the toughest and see many struggle, and one small gesture has the power to make all the difference.

This year has been an unprecedented one and has hit countless people and families hard as they battle through a pandemic which has put livelihoods at stake.

The city of Liverpool is a tough one and will undoubtedly bounce back from the latest blow that COVID-19 has enforced, and while Christmas has the power to lift the spirits it is also a time of the year where thousands struggle.

And with the season being one of giving there is no better time to lend a helping hand to those across Merseyside, whether big or small every donation or act of kindness helps.

Here are some of the ways you can help those in the Liverpool region this Christmas:

Where You Can Help This Christmas

KIND Christmas Appeal

Aiming to provide gifts of food, toys and clothes to make Christmas a happier time for families across the city of Liverpool.

You can donate here and find out more about them here.

Mission Christmas Dinner

Lu Ban Kitchen have teamed up with Radio City’s Cash for Kids Charity to help deliver full Christmas dinners as well as gifts to families in need across Liverpool.

You can either donate an entire box or contribute towards one for anywhere between £5-£100 here.

LFC Radio City Cash for Kids: Mission Christmas

The club have backed Radio City’s ‘Cash for Kids’ campaign and have set up a sponsor page for donations here.

Clair House

Claire House looks after seriously and terminally ill children in Liverpool and their Christmas appeal aims to create special memories and even provide a care visit to keep a child safe at home. You can find more here.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks

With fans still unable to attend games in their thousands, tackling hunger and food insecurity is as important as ever and you can donate here.

FareShare Christmas Appeal

No one should go hungry this Christmas and this year your donation will be matched by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Michael Moritz who have joined FareShare’s and Marcus Rashford’s fight to tackle hunger in the most vulnerable communities.

You can find all the information on how to donate here.

Whitechapel Centre

Liverpool’s leading homeless and housing charity work with people who sleep rough, live in hostels or struggle to manage their accommodation and their Christmas appeal is for both donations and virtual gifts here.

Alder Hey

With the pandemic ensuring gifts cannot be dropped off at the hospital, they have put together an information packet for all the ways you can help this Christmas.

Wirral Ark

Wirral Ark provides accommodation to homeless people along with support services, activities and training and you can donate to light up a virtual Christmas tree here, which will help provide safe services to those in need this winter during COVID.

* And don’t forget to shop local and help the independent scene thrive this Christmas!

Support Lines

Mental health has never been so important and the Christmas and New Year period can affect us all in a myriad of ways and it’s important everyone knows they are not alone.

We have compiled a lost of useful UK helplines which are open over Christmas for you or anyone you know:

NHS Volunteer Responders – 0808 196 3646

Childline – 0800 1111

Samaritans – 116 123

Age UK – 0800 055 6112

Cruse Bereavement Care – 0808 808 1677

* If you know a local business, charity or organisation looking for some help this Christmas, comment below and we’ll add to the page here.