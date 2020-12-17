Joel Matip returns to training & Reds linked with Sanches swoop – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are top of the Premier League after beating Spurs, but we’re already preparing for the next clash while the rumour mill continues to whirl.

Matip back in training

He missed the match on Wednesday night, but it couldn’t have been by much – Joel Matip was back in training with the Reds on Thursday.

As it turned out, Rhys Williams stepped in and produced an excellent covering performance, but with a fast turnaround to the weekend game against Crystal Palace it will be useful indeed to have an actual senior centre-back involved!

No risks will be taken with Matip, of course, but with a full week between facing Palace and West Brom it seems likely he’ll feature if there’s no reaction from his previous back issue.

If there were no significant knocks taken by the players against Spurs then we are slowly getting a more rounded squad back.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been back on the bench the last two games and Naby Keita is involved again too, so Matip’s own return would be a further boost.

Reds to pounce on Lille misfortune

If you haven’t heard, French football is in all sorts of financial problems with a television deal collapsing and teams not having been paid millions.

One of the clubs facing ruin or restructuring is league leaders Lille, with reports suggesting the club owe well over €120 million to investors and banks and that president Gerard Lopez could be forced out or told to restructure the club – leading to a firesale of the squad.

Liverpool are linked by L’Equipe with a move for midfielder Renato Sanches, with a January deal not excluded – and they say an “unnamed club” were willing to fork over €70m in summer for a transfer.

The price would now be lower due to circumstance, so it’s worth watching to see if we do swoop in for him. Or for Jonathan David, Sven Botman, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Bamba…

Last game and the next one

Big game, big win! Now what comes next…

Quickfire LFC news

Thiago‘s return to training has fans excited (TIA)

Diogo Jota‘s form has pushed Bobby Firmino to raise his own game, says former defender Dominic Matteo (Goal)

Liam Millar has explained how he’s relishing being the U23s captain and the key parts of his game he’s improving (LFC)

And a less-than-stellar rumour suggests we’ll offer up to €40m for Roma’s Roger Ibanez in January. We won’t, but it’s here if you want the details! (SW)

Around the Prem

Juve have ‘opened talks’ with Pogba’s agent, so the next eight months of eye-rolling rumours have begun (Express)

Declan Rice wants to move to Chelsea in January, and this is another rumour which will be laboriously repeated until it obviously happens (football.london)

Man United want a winger, centre-back, right-back and holding midfielder, but have decided in January they’ll sign…nobody (MEN)

And Fikayo Tomori will join Rennes over Leeds on loan for the rest of the season (TS)

Tweet of the day

He’s on his way back!

What we’re reading

Jonathan Wilson in the Guardian reckons that Jose Mourinho is full-on for a title fight in a weird way, after both losing and saying they can’t possibly be.

And remember Keirrison, the seal-dribbling, Liverpool-linked Barcelona Brazilian forward? Here’s what happened to him, via Planet Football.

Worth watching tonight

Let’s all sit down together and watch one-point-from-36 Sheffield United pick up a first league win of the season against Manchester United. 8pm, Amazon Prime.