Liverpool could only draw 1-1 at home to West Brom at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with the champions a long way short of their best.

Liverpool 1-1 West Brom

Premier League (15), Anfield

December 27, 2020

Goals: Mane 12′; Ajayi 82′

The Reds hosted the struggling Baggies, with Sam Allardyce’s side looking to spring a major surprise.

Sadio Mane gave the Premier League leaders the lead after 12 minutes, finishing superbly after good work from Joel Matip.

Alisson made a crucial save to deny Karlan Grant in the second half, as Liverpool went completely flat, not helped by another injury to Matip.

The Reds paid the price for their lethargy, as Semi Ajayi headed home with time running out, earning the visitors a point and leaving Liverpool counting their losses.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Supporters were deeply unimpressed with the performance…

Shocking performance that – didn't deserve anything more than a point. Got sloppy from Mane's goal onwards and too many players off the boil. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 27, 2020

Inevitable equaliser. Really lax second half from Liverpool, void of energy and creativity. Two really poor dropped points. Robertson again put in a great showing. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) December 27, 2020

Mad how Klopp’s Liverpool are always worse after a break. Shocking second half & didn’t deserve the three points. — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) December 27, 2020

Textbook ‘old Liverpool’ performance. — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) December 27, 2020

“Bad result for the Reds, we should be blowing teams like West Brom away even with our injury problems.” – Howard Johnson on Facebook.

“Really poor second half.” – jredp on the forums.

Dreadful game, dreadful result in the grand scheme of things. Attitude definitely is a factor against lower placed sides. See Brighton, Fulham and today. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) December 27, 2020

Such a lack of urgency in stoppage time there and the classic Allardyce time wasting antics were out. Deserved everything we got in that last 10 minutes. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) December 27, 2020

Believe the correct technical term for that second half is shite — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) December 27, 2020

Dreadful performance second half. Long season. Not to worry — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) December 27, 2020

Too many individuals were poor at Anfield…

Terrible game of football. West Brom were pathetic in the first half, and Liverpool came out for the 2nd half and played like a bunch of individuals. Curtis Jones is a brilliant prospect but he has to watch his arrogance. Cost us a cheap corner and a goal. — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) December 27, 2020

Had a good season but this was also a game to forget for Henderson, despite the number of passes amassed. Doesn't matter if it does not create anything. — Emad Zafar (@EmadZafar) December 27, 2020

Hendo had 172 touches in that game. Pretty sure 150 were crosses to the back post. — HARVEY ELLIOTT ULTRA (@guydrinkel) December 27, 2020

“Rhys Williams is good but his PACE is just DISASTER ready to happen. I can’t believe he is so SLOW.” – Paul Chikoto on Facebook.

“Jones, Trent, Bobby, Salah all well below the required level.” – PeachesEnRegalia on the forums.

Curtis Jones again being sloppy and casual. Takes far too long on the ball. Wants to do something magic all the time. Needs to do better — Cephen Starey (@Coolsprinkles7) December 27, 2020

Every bit of Wijnaldum and Henderson abuse over the years stems from halves like the one we just had. Doesn't mean they're bad or anything and in fact they're very good but you can see why they can be a little frustrating — kismo (@kxsmo) December 27, 2020

Hugely frustrating day for #LFC. The game why we went all out for Thiago. He is the key to the low block. Learning curve for Curtis but he will bounce back. Anyway top of the league. Was never going to be easy this season but with players coming back we will only get better. — Si Steers (@sisteers) December 27, 2020

Some bemoaned yet another injury to Matip, with calls to sign a new centre-back…

First Naby Keita and now Joel Matip. Two very good players who are just unable to stay fit. So frustrating. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 27, 2020

We cannot, I repeat CANNOT go into the January transfer window without bringing in a CB. — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 27, 2020

“We URGENTLY need defender.” – Biggie Popper on Facebook.

And this is precisely why a new centre back in January is a necessity. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 27, 2020

And many felt referee Kevin Friend was appalling…

Kevin Friend, has zero friends. — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 27, 2020

Kevin Friend was West Brom best player — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) December 27, 2020

“Friend is one of the worst.” – PeachesEnRegalia on the forums.

Kevin Friend proving he’s utterly useless again! Too many poor decisions! 2 points dropped! Kids at the back need to wake up a bit & stay switched on! #LIVWBA @LFC @WBA — Mark Philip (@TrueUK83) December 27, 2020

#LIVWBA Kevin Friend is a rubbish @premierleague referee Facts. — Jo Dani (@jodyndaniels) December 27, 2020

