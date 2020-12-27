LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 27, 2020: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks dejected after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Shocking performance”, “Dreadful result” – Fans react to Liverpool 1-1 West Brom

Liverpool could only draw 1-1 at home to West Brom at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with the champions a long way short of their best.

Liverpool 1-1 West Brom

Premier League (15), Anfield
December 27, 2020

Goals: Mane 12′; Ajayi 82′

The Reds hosted the struggling Baggies, with Sam Allardyce’s side looking to spring a major surprise.

Sadio Mane gave the Premier League leaders the lead after 12 minutes, finishing superbly after good work from Joel Matip.

Alisson made a crucial save to deny Karlan Grant in the second half, as Liverpool went completely flat, not helped by another injury to Matip.

The Reds paid the price for their lethargy, as Semi Ajayi headed home with time running out, earning the visitors a point and leaving Liverpool counting their losses.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Supporters were deeply unimpressed with the performance…

“Bad result for the Reds, we should be blowing teams like West Brom away even with our injury problems.”

Howard Johnson on Facebook.

“Really poor second half.”

jredp on the forums.

 

Too many individuals were poor at Anfield…

Rhys Williams is good but his PACE is just DISASTER ready to happen. I can’t believe he is so SLOW.”

Paul Chikoto on Facebook.

“Jones, Trent, Bobby, Salah all well below the required level.”

PeachesEnRegalia on the forums.

 

Some bemoaned yet another injury to Matip, with calls to sign a new centre-back…

“We URGENTLY need defender.” – Biggie Popper on Facebook.

 

And many felt referee Kevin Friend was appalling…

“Friend is one of the worst.”

PeachesEnRegalia on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.
