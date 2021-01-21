There will be a tussle between Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to become the outright top scorer against Burnley in the Premier League as the Reds aim to end their barren run.

Firmino and Mane have each scored four league goals against the Clarets – the most of any Reds players in the Premier League era.

Not since 1911 have Liverpool failed to score a goal in a game played on January 21 – the only occasion in 21 outings on this date.

Recent History

In this fixture last season, Liverpool were denied a home league win for the first time in 528 days when the Clarets earned a 1-1 draw.

Have won nine, drawn two and lost one of 12 Premier League meetings. And at Anfield, in that era, the Reds have won four of the six clashes – with the others ending in a 1-1 draw.

Lost only three of the last 26 league meetings home and away and there has been only one goalless draw in 52 Anfield meetings in league and cup – that came in December 1920.

And Jurgen Klopp has won five of his eight encounters with Sean Dyche, with two draws and one defeat.

Milestones

Alisson’s next clean sheet will be his 50th for Liverpool in all competitions.

Klopp’s next Anfield win will be his 100th as Liverpool manager in all competitions.

And Liverpool remain unbeaten in their last 68 home league games – 55 wins 13 draws – since losing 1-2 to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

The Road is Burnley’s Unhappy Place

Burnley have won one of their last nine away league games (with three draws and five defeats) and have scored just once in their last seven on the road (and that was an own goal scored by Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).

Their sole league victory away from home this season came at the Emirates with a 1-0 success at Arsenal.

Have conceded 14 away league goals this season with nine coming in defeats at Leicester (2-4) and Manchester City (0-5).

Moreover, they’ve scored more than once in only two league games this season – twice in the loss at Leicester and also in the 2-1 home victory over Wolves.

And Burnley have scored only nine league goals this season – the lowest of any team in the top four divisions, with two of those coming in the opening match.

Anfield the Exception?

Were the only team to stop Liverpool winning at Anfield in the whole of last season, drawing 1-1 in a game in which they had 29 percent possession.

The Clarets have scored in seven of the last eight league meetings with Liverpool after failing to score in the previous six.

They have scored the first goal in three of their last four visits to Anfield.

In the last 17 visits to Anfield in all competitions, Burnley have scored more than once on one occasion – in a 4-2 defeat in March 2019.

And Jay Rodriguez has scored 3 goals in his last two appearances at Anfield, one last season and twice in West Brom’s FA Cup win in 2018.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 17, Jota 9, Mane 9, Firmino 5, Minamino 4, Jones 3, own goals 3, Wijnaldum 2, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, van Dijk 1,

Burnley: Vydra 3, Wood 3, Barnes 1, Brady 1, Brownhill 1, Dunne 1, Mee 1, Westwood 1, own goals 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).