LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 24, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal, to level the score 2-2, during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Have to take positives”, “Bring on Spurs” – Liverpool fans react to 3-2 defeat to Man United

An improved Liverpool lost 3-2 away to Man United in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, as the Reds’ poor run of results continues.

Man United 3-2 Liverpool

FA Cup Fourth Round, Old Trafford
January 24, 2021

Goals: Greenwood 26′, Rashford 48′, Fernandes 78′; Salah 18′, 58′

Jurgen Klopp‘s side took on their biggest foes for the second time in a week, with a place in the fifth round up for grabs.

Mohamed Salah regained his scoring touch with a peach of an opener, finishing past Dean Henderson after a lovely pass from Roberto Firmino.

Unfortunately, United were level soon after, as Mason Greenwood buried a similarly ruthless effort on the break, having been found expertly by Marcus Rashford.

Rashford then put the hosts ahead after a bad error from the struggling Rhys Williams, before Salah equalised with a well-taken effort.

Substitute Bruno Fernandes sent Liverpool packing with a free-kick 12 minutes from time, on another disappointing day for the Merseysiders.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s defeat on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

There was misery on show, but also positivity regarding the performance…

“Not overly bothered by the result, I thought we got our hunger back.”

Keith Wright on Facebook.

“Overall, I think the lads did well. We got a couple of goals in which is a confidence booster. It should help us, when we play against Spurs. It was a great spirited display from the lads. It is positive, even though it was not the result we were hoping for, does that make sense?”

Maria on the forums.

 

A tough evening for Williams showcased the need for a new CB…

“Williams nowhere near good enough.”

Chris Richards on Facebook.

“Rhys was a gamble that didn’t pay off, would prefer Gini there.”

Sportbilly1966 on the forums.

 

Salah & Firmino looked like they refound some form…

“Best performance in recent weeks, Salah and Firmino back to their best.”

Jack ‘Hoppy’ Hopwood on Facebook.

 

And attention turned to Tottenham away on Thursday…

