January departure from Liverpool not off the table for Adrian

Adrian could be in the mix to seal a January departure from Liverpool, with reports suggesting the club are open to offers before the winter deadline.

The Spaniard is in his second season at the club but has found himself moved down to third in the pecking order behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Adrian has fallen out of favour and with just six months left on his contract at Anfield, a departure is imminent in the summer with the options for an extension not to be triggered.

But with just five appearances to his name in 2020/21, a switch in the January window is one which the Reds would be unlikely to block with his last appearance having come back in October.

It is a move which Adrian is open to according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, who credit “various media” when stating that Liverpool and the 34-year-old have agreed “to study offers” before the transfer window closes.

The Reds will have until February 1 to strike a deal, one which they will reportedly not ask for anything in return for in order to get a deal across the line – but it remains to be seen if any potential suitors step forward.

Adrian‘s former club Real Betis will not be one such destination despite long-standing suggestions over a possible reunion as Joel Robles and Claudio Bravo are both in their ranks.

With Kelleher now occupying the No. 2 role for Jurgen Klopp, Adrian seeking pastures new at this juncture would not be surprising and a departure could also solve a Premier League squad dilemma.

The Reds are on the hunt for a last-gasp January signing to ease their centre-back woes and should Liverpool want to register Virgil van Dijk in their 25-man squad, a non-homegrown player would have to be left out if another is acquired.

That is where Adrian‘s departure would create an opening should a new signing be made alongside the desire to name the Dutchman in the hope he can feature at the back-end of the campaign.

Adrian has made 23 appearances for Liverpool since arriving last season and no doubt is eager to make regular first-team action a priority.