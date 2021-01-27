Jurgen Klopp confirmed Jordan Henderson trained with the team on Tuesday, where he is expected to return against Tottenham alongside Joel Matip.

The captain is an integral part of the team for Liverpool and his absence, while only in the last two games, has been felt.

Henderson has been sidelined for the last week with a minor groin issue, one which ruled him out of the clash against Burnley – which was to end in a rare defeat at Anfield before missing the FA Cup loss at Man United.

His leadership on the field was duly missed, primarily against Burnley, and with Joel Matip back in the mix after being managed, Henderson’s presence in midfield against Tottenham could be key.

And speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp confirmed that his squad is not facing any fresh injury concerns and both Henderson and Matip successfully trained on Tuesday – with the centre-back having been managed for the clash at United.

“No new injuries,” Klopp told reporters. “Hendo and Joel trained yesterday with the team fully.”

“Like always we these things we have to see how they react overnight and what they can do today, but they trained yesterday.”

Henderson has been deployed at centre-back of late as injuries continue to force the manager into alternative options at the back, but his presence is best felt in the middle of the park.

His expected return is one which adds another option in midfield, with the likes of Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain vying for the final two spots.

A name not in that list is Naby Keita, who has been absent since the last league win at Crystal Palace due to a muscle injury, but he is not expected to be in the mix against Spurs.