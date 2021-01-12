Liverpool were drawn against Man United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, setting up yet another Premier League tie in domestic cup competitions, and Reds had a lot to say.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side secured their passage into the next round of the competition thanks to a 4-1 win over Aston Villa’s youth team, progressing to the fourth round for the fifth time under the manager.

The Reds had a less than 50 percent chance of being pitted against a top-flight team, but the man conducting the draw in Peter Crouch ensured the odds were not in Liverpool’s favour.

And it wasn’t just Reds who had something to say to the former Liverpool striker’s hand in the draw, with his Merseyside-born wife Abbey Clancy saying: “My dad is gonna kill you.”

I’ll head straight to the spare room ????? https://t.co/PFczFVGckE — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 11, 2021

The tie ensures Liverpool will meet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team twice in the space of one week, with Anfield to host a Premier League fixture before Old Trafford awaits in the cup.

Considering the fortunes of Klopp and Co. in this type of draw, it was an inevitable tie and Reds had a lot to say in the aftermath:

It was a case of all you could do was laugh for some…

Hahaha you just have to laugh now. City get League 2 opposition, we get United away. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 11, 2021

OH FUCK OFF — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 11, 2021

Crouch, you idiot! — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) January 11, 2021

Thanks for that Crouchy! Liverpool away to Manchester United in the #facup — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) January 11, 2021

Annoying thing is, we have to take the FA Cup game seriously now as we can’t lose to United, especially if we don’t win the weekend before. No rest. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 11, 2021

Man these draws are relentless ?

West ham even if we beat United next round uno. https://t.co/FGZ0SeZnXu — Mr RB (@RB_LFC) January 11, 2021

Love it when we’re given an easy draw #lightwork https://t.co/cCGAMx5qC3 — Paul White (@PaulWhiteCav) January 11, 2021

Liverpool’s ‘luck’ in the draws did not go unnoticed…

#LFC have now been drawn against Premier League opposition 17 times in 26 domestic cup draws under Jurgen Klopp ? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) January 11, 2021

City get Cheltenham & Liverpool get United away. Imagine my shock ?? — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) January 11, 2021

United v Liverpool

Cheltenham v City pic.twitter.com/ZhyxRdSKwQ — SH (@SenneH90) January 11, 2021

Klopp in the FA Cup: Exeter A

West Ham H

Plymouth H

Wolves H

Everton H

West Brom H

Wolves A

Everton H

Shrewsbury H

Chelsea A

Aston Villa A

Man United A — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 11, 2021

Chelsea twice, Everton twice, Arsenal twice, Aston Villa twice, Wolves, Leicester, and now Man United in the last four seasons of domestic cup football lmao christ. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) January 11, 2021

For anyone wondering In the last 5 years in domestic cups Liverpool have had: 22 Draws

64% have been against Premier League opposition

55% of the 22 draws have been away — Neil (@BurpleMan) January 11, 2021

And tough tests await, but therein lies the opportunity…

Liverpool could ruin United’s season over the course of the next few weeks. Interesting. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) January 11, 2021

Liverpool to beat United two weeks in a row — Roopa (@LFC_RV) January 11, 2021

#LFC Imagine this scenario, beating United in the League on sunday and then beating them in the Cup the next week, they would be destroyed and crumble imo. Liverpool could still so the double or even the treble this season. 1 game at a time. — Ahmet Gocer (@AhmetGocer2) January 11, 2021

This run is tough even if we had a fully fit squad. We desperately need Matip fit for the big games – and there are a lot of them. Can play Phillips vs Burnley & maybe West Ham. And William's vs Brighton. Both in FA Cup. Need Matip for the others. https://t.co/4RYZuAzFaa — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 12, 2021

Can’t wait to beat united this week and next — Paul White (@PaulWhiteCav) January 12, 2021