LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 19, 2020: Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans relish chance to “ruin United’s season” after latest predictable cup draw

Liverpool were drawn against Man United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, setting up yet another Premier League tie in domestic cup competitions, and Reds had a lot to say.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side secured their passage into the next round of the competition thanks to a 4-1 win over Aston Villa’s youth team, progressing to the fourth round for the fifth time under the manager.

The Reds had a less than 50 percent chance of being pitted against a top-flight team, but the man conducting the draw in Peter Crouch ensured the odds were not in Liverpool’s favour.

And it wasn’t just Reds who had something to say to the former Liverpool striker’s hand in the draw, with his Merseyside-born wife Abbey Clancy saying: “My dad is gonna kill you.”

The tie ensures Liverpool will meet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team twice in the space of one week, with Anfield to host a Premier League fixture before Old Trafford awaits in the cup.

Considering the fortunes of Klopp and Co. in this type of draw, it was an inevitable tie and Reds had a lot to say in the aftermath:

 

It was a case of all you could do was laugh for some…

 

Liverpool’s ‘luck’ in the draws did not go unnoticed…

 

And tough tests await, but therein lies the opportunity…
